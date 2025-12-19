Another slightly more obscure ‘jewish invention’ claim related to cosmetics is that jews invented mascara and/or waterproof mascara.

To be specific Liam Hess for example claims that:

‘Among Rubinstein’s long list of innovations are the first moisturising treatment - her signature Valaze cream that proved such a hit in Australia - debuting in 1902, the first waterproof mascara in 1939, and the first preventative anti-ageing product in 1956.’ (1)

The first thing to state is that mascara itself was invented by French perfumer Eugene Rimmel in London circa 1834 (2) despite the basic idea dating back all the way to the ancient Egyptians and the Roman Empire. (3)

The second thing to state is that Helena Rubinstein (born Chaja Rubinstein in Krakow, Poland) didn’t invent waterproof mascara at all, but rather it was the invention of an Austrian actress named Helene Winterstein-Kambersky in 1932 and Rubinstein pawned it off as her own at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York.

As Thea Hawlin explains:

‘Back in 1932 it was in this city that Rubinstein took on the production of the waterproof mascara, invented by the Viennese singer Helene Winterstein-Kambersky. Never afraid to make a splash, she debuted the unique new product during a synchronised swimming ballet at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.’ (4)

So, no Helena Rubinstein – and thus jews – didn’t invent mascara or waterproof mascara!

