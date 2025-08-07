One of the ‘jewish inventions’ that I found cited in Arnold Zweig’s book ‘Insulted and Exiled’ is one that I haven’t seen anywhere else but still needs to be addressed.

Zweig writes as follows arguing for outstanding ‘jewish achievement’ in Germany:

‘Munk was the founder of cerebral physiology.’ (1)

Now it took a little while to figure out exactly who and what Zweig is citing here, but it refers to the German doctor and physiologist Hermann Munk from Posen who was indeed jewish (2) and who was allegedly ‘well known for his researches on the functions of the gray matter of the cerebral cortex’. (3)

The truth is this appears to be complete and utter codswallop in that Munk isn’t even mentioned as an important figure in the study of the physiology of the brain in any article I can find (4) and when I look into the study of cerebral cortex and its grey matter; the key figure is a non-jewish German academic and medical contemporary of Munk’s – they even died in the same year – called Korbinian Brodmann who mapped the cerebral cortex and whose cortical areas are named after him as ‘Brodmann areas’.

So, I have no idea why Zweig claimed that Munk (and thus jews) ‘founded cerebral physiology’ given that it is manifestly untrue!

References

(1) Arnold Zweig, 1937, ‘Insulted and Exiled: The Truth about the German Jews’, 1st Edition, John Miles: London, p. 152

(2) https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/219444696/hermann-munk also see https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/11219-munk-hermann

(3) https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/11219-munk-hermann

For example, he isn’t even mentioned in Jurgen Claassen, Dick Thijssen, Ronney Panerai, Frank Faraci, 2021, ‘Regulation of cerebral blood flow in humans: physiology and clinical implications of autoregulation’, Physiological Reviews, Vol. 101, No. 4, pp. 1487-1489