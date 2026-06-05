Another of the ‘jewish invention’ myths falsely propagated by Marnie Winston-Macauley over at ‘Aish’ is the claim that jews ‘invented’ Magnetic Resonance Imaging – better and hereafter known as MRI – where she claims that this was invented by Felix Bloch who ‘shared a Nobel’ for doing so. (1)

This is absolute cobblers as while Bloch is one of the people who contributed to the concept of nuclear magnetic resonance - for which he got his 1952 Nobel Prize for Physics along with Edward Mills Purcell and Purcell’s work was done alongside Robert Pound and Henry Torrey (who went largely uncredited) more than Bloch – (2) Bloch did not ‘invent’ MRI as a concept. Since nuclear magnetic resonance is not the same thing as an MRI but rather is the concept that allowed MRI to be created.

In truth however Bloch wasn’t the one to discover this it was another jewish physicist named Israel (‘Isidore’) Rabi in 1938 for which Rabi won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1944. (3) Bloch was awarded his Nobel Prize along with Purcell for the further development of Rabi’s concept of nuclear magnetic resonance (4) not for ‘inventing MRI’ as Winston-Macauley wrongly claims.

The generally credited inventor of MRI was the American chemist Paul Lauterbur – whose ancestors came from Luxembourg – in 1972, but it has become apparent in recent years that Lauterbur took the idea from French physicist Robert Gabillard’s 1952 doctoral thesis as well as that the Armenian-American doctor Raymond Damadian had actually worked out how to create an MRI in 1971 in a published journal article in ‘Science’ (5) as well as that the American physicist Herman Carr had reported the first successful MRI as early as the 1950s. (6)

So no jews did not invent MRI: a mix of non-jewish Americans and Europeans did!

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References

(1) https://aish.com/91795029/

(2) https://physicstoday.aip.org/obituaries/robert-vivian-pound

(3) https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/1944/rabi/facts/

(4) https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/1952/summary/

(5) Paul Dreizen, 2004, ‘The Nobel prize for MRI: a wonderful discovery and a sad controversy’, The Lancet, Vol. 363, No. 9402, p. 78 (Available here: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(03)15182-3/fulltext)

(6) https://web.archive.org/web/20060630152505/http://www.physicstoday.org/vol-57/iss-7/p83a.html