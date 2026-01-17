Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
introspeck's avatar
introspeck
1h

One might say that the ruination of the aristocracy through usury, was one 'inspiration' for the Magna Carta.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture