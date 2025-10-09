A novel ‘jewish invention’ claim that I have seen made recently is that the famous table-top card game – that I myself played as a teenager - called ‘Magic: The Gathering’ was a jewish invention. (1)

No additional rationale was offered but upon investigation I have come up with what I think is the reason for this false claim in that ‘Magic: The Gathering’ was created in 1993 by a newly minted American Professor of Mathematics named Richard Garfield and published by a company called ‘Wizards of the Coast’ created and run by Peter Adkison.

Neither Adkison or Garfield are jewish – or have jewish heritage – as far as I can work out with Garfield being a lineal descendent of James Abram Garfield – the 20th President of the United States – while his great uncle Samuel Fay invented the paper clip (2) and his aunt Fay Bailey (better known as Fay Jones) is an artist. (3)

The confusion seems to have come about because the famous Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is jewish, which he got from his father – his mother Lynn Hillman was non-jewish – who is/was also called Richard Garfield and has been publicised a lot in recent years. (4)

Thus, it would appear that the jewish claimant mistook Andrew Garfield’s jewish father Richard Garfield as the Richard Garfield who created ‘Magic: The Gathering’; an innocent enough mistake I would suggest, but never-the-less this is how ‘jewish invention’ myths start!

