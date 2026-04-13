Another ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim that jews discovered the sister compound to Valium that is called Librium with the jew credited being the chemist, Leo Sternbach. (1) The problem of course is that while Sternbach happily subsequently took credit for the discovery and was widely lauded for it. Sternbach was actually far more candid the year after Libirum was approved for medical use when we read in a medical article of the time how:

‘The story of the chemical development of Librium and Valium was told by Sternbach. The serendipity involved in the invention of this class of compounds was matched by the trials and errors of the pharmacologists in the discovery of the tranquilizing activity of the benzodiazepines. The discovery of Librium in 1957 was due largely to the dedicated work and observational ability of a gifted technician, Beryl Kappell. For some seven years she had been screening compounds by simple animal tests for muscle relaxant activity using Myanesin as a standard and then meprobamate and chlorpromazine when they became available. All compounds submitted by the chemical staff for central nervous activity were screened. It was this battery of tests that picked out RO 5-0690 (Librium, chlordiazepoxide) as being similar but more potent than meprobamate.’ (2)

Put bluntly Librium was not discovered by Sternbach at all but rather by his lab technician Beryl Kappell – who died in Delaware in 2006 and was as far as I can work out not jewish – (3) and he simply took all the credit for its discovery aside from very early on where he stated that it was actually Kappell’s work and not his.

So, no jews didn’t invent Librium.

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References

(1) https://aish.com/91795029/

(2) L. Randall, G. Heise, W. Schallek, R. Bagdon, R. Banziger, A. Boris, R. Moe, W. Abrams, 1961, ‘Pharmacological and Clinical Studies on Valium: A New Psychotherapeutic Agent of the Benzodiazepine Class’, Current Therapeutic Research, Vol. 3, p. 405

(3) https://obits.nj.com/us/obituaries/starledger/name/beryl-kappell-obituary?id=14069080&_gl=1*1og692p*_gcl_au*MTg3MTU4OTAzNy4xNzcyNjM1MzU2; https://www.ancestry.co.uk/last-name-meaning/Kappel; https://www.wisdomlib.org/names/kappe