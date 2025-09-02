Recently Israeli media came out with another ‘jewish invention’ claim – which was widely echoed among jewish and pro-Israel shills online – that Israel had created a lab grown human spine and was going to perform the first spinal cord replacement (1) such as:

The truth is – predictably enough - actually far more prosaic than the propaganda claims in that:

‘The surgery is expected to soon take place in Israel, in which a personalized engineered human spinal cord will be implanted in a paralyzed patient, with the goal of enabling the patient to rise from a wheelchair and walk again. Behind this medical advance stands Prof. Tal Dvir, Head of the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology, Head of the Nanotechnology Center at Tel Aviv University, and Chief Scientist of the biotech company Matricelf. A few months ago, Prof. Dvir and his research team at Matricelf received preliminary approval from Israel’s Ministry of Health to begin “compassionate use” trials in eight patients, which means that the first patient in the world to undergo this innovative procedure would be Israeli. Prof. Dvir commented: “This is undoubtedly a matter of national pride. The technology was developed here in Israel, at Tel Aviv University and at Matricelf, and from the very beginning it was clear to us that the first-ever surgery would be performed in Israel, with an Israeli patient.” The upcoming spinal cord implant surgery marks the next stage in a process that began about three years ago, when Prof. Dvir’s lab at Tel Aviv University succeeded in engineering a personalized three-dimensional human spinal cord in the laboratory. The groundbreaking findings were published in the prestigious journal Advanced Science and demonstrated that mice suffering from chronic paralysis and treated with the engineered implants started walking once again.’ (2)

So essentially Israel is using an experimental surgery on eight patients on ‘compassionate grounds’ – whatever that is – to replace their spinal cords with lab-grown human spinal cords. The article claims that such spinal cords were created by Tal Dvir at Tel Aviv University three years ago, but the truth is buried right at the end: that they were for mice not humans.

The truth is that this is all fluff and Israel is essentially rushing to patent the work of non-jews before non-jews so they can build a massive business off of licensing out the surgery to non-jews as the ‘Jerusalem Post’ article on this explains by implication:

‘A few months ago, Prof. Dvir and his team received preliminary approval from Israel’s Ministry of Health for “compassionate use” trials in eight patients, making Israel the first country to attempt this procedure. “This is undoubtedly a matter of national pride. The technology was developed here in Israel, at Tel Aviv University and at Matricelf, and from the very beginning it was clear to us that the first-ever surgery would be performed in Israel, with an Israeli patient,” Dvir said. The technology was then commercialized through Matricelf, which was founded in 2019 under a licensing agreement with Tel Aviv University’s technology transfer company, Ramot. “This milestone marks the shift from pioneering research to patient treatment. Using each patient’s own cells eliminates key safety risks and positions Matricelf at the forefront of regenerative medicine. This first procedure is more than a scientific breakthrough; it is a step toward transforming an area of medicine long considered untreatable,” said Matricelf CEO Gil Hakim. He added, “If successful, this therapy could define a new standard of care in spinal cord repair, addressing a multi-billion-dollar market with no effective solutions today. We are proud that Israel is leading this global effort and are fully committed to bringing this innovation to patients worldwide.”’ (3)

Now clearly this is being used as a form of Hasbara in a time when Israel’s reputation is not only in the toilet but has actually been flushed through a cesspit into a disused sewage treatment facility and is also being used as a way to claim jewish superiority/special genius as well when in truth all Dvir appears to have really done is filch the work of non-jews and then pass it off as his own by trying to do the first spinal cord transplant.

When we check the source material it appears all Dvir has actually done is successfully treated long-term disabled rats with lab grown spinal cord implants in 2022 (4) and grown a tiny organoid version of a human embryo’s spine in 2024 which fulfilled basic functions but nothing else. (5)

In truth Dvir – nor any Israeli or jew I can find – didn’t develop the lab grown human spine/spinal cord as this was in fact first done by the Francis Crick Institute at Cambridge University in 2024 not by Dvir or the Israelis

‘Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have created human stem cell models[1] that, for the first time, include the notochord — a tissue in the developing embryo that guides cells in forming the spine and nervous system (the trunk). The research, published today (December 18) in Nature, marks a significant advancement in understanding how the human body forms during early development. The notochord, a rod-shaped tissue, serves as a critical structural guide in the developing body. It is a defining feature of all vertebrates and plays a key role in organizing tissues as the embryo grows. Due to its complexity, the notochord has been notably absent from previous lab-grown models of human trunk development, making this breakthrough especially important for advancing developmental biology.’ (6)

The fact that the Francis Crick Institute’s lab-grown spine was the only one to have included the all-important notochord – without which any kind of transplant is impossible and which Dvir had not done – is telling and is further shown by an article in ‘Popular Mechanics’ from January 2025 which confirms this is indeed the case and that the Francis Crick Institute was indeed first not some random Israeli researcher at Tel Aviv University. (7)

Further it is worth pointing out that German researchers at the Dresden University of Technology grew the first spine stem cells in a lab over a decade earlier than Dvir/the Israelis in 2014 (8) and that researchers at the University of Minnesota created the basis for growing spine stem cells in the first place in August 2018. (9)

Further in May 2024 the Mayo Clinic successfully treated 10 volunteers who had had a severe spinal injury for 11 months on average (10) including allowing a previously paralyzed man to walk again. (11)

And as of August 2025, this treatment is being rolled out by researchers to patients across the United States (12) which appears to have caused Dvir and the Israelis to panic and rush ahead to try and perform a spinal transplant for the first time, because American, British and German researchers were well-ahead of them and if they did nothing then they’d be able to claim priority over nothing and thus lose the ability to charge non-jews through the nose for the privilege of having/performing the operation.

Hence why they’ve suddenly jumped to trying to perform a spinal transplant for the first time and are risking the lives of patients to try and both profit and use this ‘invention’ as hasbara.

Thus, we can see that once again jews lie as reflexively as they breathe.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Replacement

(1) https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1095347

(2) Ibid.

(3) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-864808

(4) https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-lab-made-spinal-cords-get-paralyzed-mice-walking-human-trial-in-3-years/

(5) https://www.livescience.com/health/neuroscience/mini-model-of-human-embryonic-brain-and-spinal-cord-grown-in-lab

(6) https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-successfully-grow-human-spine-in-the-lab/

(7) https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/health/a63241663/scientists-grow-human-spine/

(8) https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/nov/26/lab-grown-spinal-cords

(9) https://twin-cities.umn.edu/news-events/new-3d-printed-device-could-help-treat-spinal-cord-injuries

(10) https://www.mayoclinic.org/medical-professionals/neurology-neurosurgery/news/study-finds-stem-cell-therapy-is-safe-and-may-benefit-people-with-spinal-cord-injuries/mac-20567444

(11) https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Wellness/paralyzed-man-walk-shows-potential-benefit-stem-cell/story?id=108709237

(12) https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/08/250826005226.htm