One of the more bizarre ‘jewish invention’ myths that I have encountered is the claim – ironically related to the similarly false ‘jewish invention’ claim that jews created Baileys Irish Cream – (1) that jews created the famous – in Britain and Ireland anyway – brand of Irish butter named ‘Kerrygold’. (2)

This – as you probably expect at this point – is complete and utter nonsense and is based off of the self-serving claims of a jewish marketing consultant named David Gluckman who was part of the marketing team that helped make ‘Kerrygold’ popular in the 1960s and early 1970s. (3)

In truth Gluckman didn’t create ‘Kerrygold’ at all but rather – as ‘Agriland’ explains – it was created by the Irish businessman and former international rugby player Sir Anthony O’Reilly in 1962:

‘Kerrygold is Ireland’s much loved global food brand. The brand was created by Sir Anthony O’Reilly in 1962, CEO of, what was then called, An Bord Bainne. His vision for the brand was to establish it as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of Irish milk.’ (4)

The truth is then rather simply that jews didn’t invent ‘Kerrygold’ butter at all but rather the Irish did!

