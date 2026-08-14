Another of the so-called ‘jewish inventions’ that Suzanne Downing claims we should be ‘grateful’ to jews for is the discovery of what are called interferon proteins (or interferons for short) which are a group of signaling proteins produced by host cells in response to viral infections. (1)

Downing claims these were discovered by the Israeli jewish medical researcher Michel Revel of the Weizmann Institute of Science in ‘the 1970s’. (2)

The reality – rather than Downing’s mythical world where jews ‘invented’ everything including the kitchen sink – is that the discovery of interferons is usually ascribed to Alick Isaacs and Jean Lindenmann in 1957 working at the National Institute for Medical Research in London. Isaacs was a jewish virologist from Scotland, while Lindenmann was a Swiss virologist.

This belief has subsequently been abandoned as the Scottish virologists George Findlay (often confused for Sir George Findlay; the celebrated general manager of the London and Northeastern Railway [LNER] in Britain during the nineteenth century) and Frank MacCallum had described the actions interferons with the term ‘virus interference’ in 1937. (3)

While the discovery that Findlay and MacCallum’s ‘virus interference’ was a special protein was made not by Isaacs and Lindemann, but by the Japanese virologists Yasu-ichi Nagano and Yasuhiko Kojima of the Institute for Infectious Diseases at the University of Tokyo in 1954. (4)

While the Chinese American scientist Monto Ho made the same discovery independently of Nagano and Kojima in John Enders’ virology lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in 1957; the same year that Isaacs and Lindenmann published their work. (5)

Put simply interferons were (and are) a Scottish/Japanese discovery not a jewish one!

However, what of Michel Revel?

Well as the Weizmann Institute of Science explains:

‘The discovery of interferon excited scientists who realized that, once better understood, it could possibly be exploited as a therapy to help fight off a range of lethal viruses. One of them was Prof. Michel Revel of the Weizmann Institute of Science, who is today 87 and an emeritus professor. As a scientist and a medical doctor, Revel made a cascade of discoveries about interferon, which, it became clear, is a small class of proteins that are released by cells in response to viral infection. Revel homed in on one of them, interferon-beta (IFN-β), and he discovered a second function of the molecule, previously unknown to the scientific community: its ability to inhibit the immune system’s overreaction. His elucidation of IFN-β, and this particular discovery, became his enduring legacy.’ (6)

In other words, the Weizmann Institute of Science are telling us that Revel most certainly did not discover interferons but rather contributed significantly to work on them – with many other scientists – and how they could be used within medicine, which places Revel as your typical medical scientist who – to be quite frank – have all usually made such advances to varying degrees in their relevant fields.

Revel thus was not the discoverer of interferons at all despite what Downing wants to claim!

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References

(1) For more information see: https://www.britannica.com/science/interferon

(2) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(3) https://www.weizmann.ac.il/president/spotlight-stories/anatomy-life-science-prof-michel-revel-interferon-and-story-blockbuster-drug

(4) You can read their 1954 paper (in French) here: https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/bpt6k9748814w/f1726.item

(5) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC222571/

(6) https://www.weizmann.ac.il/president/spotlight-stories/anatomy-life-science-prof-michel-revel-interferon-and-story-blockbuster-drug