Another one of the claims that came up when ‘GentileNewsNetwork’ challenged his followers on X/Twitter to name some actual jewish inventions off the top of his head was Instant Messaging.

This is a variant of this claim by ‘MNews’ and relates to jews allegedly creating the world’s first instant message chat.

‘MNews’ claims that:

‘60–63. Arik Vardi, Yair Goldfinger, Sefi Vigiser, and Amnon Amir – ICQ The world’s first messenger, ICQ, appeared in 1996 thanks to four high school students from Israel.’ (1)

Now ‘MNews’ is correct in that the Israeli jews ‘MNews’ cites did develop the ICQ messaging service in 1996 – although ‘MNews’ is missing Arik Vardi’s jewish father Yossi Vardi from the list of ICQ’s creators – (2) but the problem is that typically for ‘jewish invention’ ‘MNews’ chronology for the claim is completely and utterly off.

True ICQ was developed by the above Israeli jews in 1996, but the first instant messaging application was developed at the University of Illinois by Douglas Brown and David Woolley and began to be used from 1969 onwards which developed into the instant messaging program ‘Talkomatic’ in 1973. (3)

While the first widely available commercial instant messaging application was CompuServe’s ‘CB Simulator’ that was launched in 1980 by Alexander Trevor (4) while the predecessor to ICQ called IRC – which this author himself used to use when he was a lot younger – was launched by the Finnish programmer Jarkko Oikarinen at the University of Oulu in 1988. (5)

Indeed, ICQ wasn’t even the first GUI-based chat program/network: that was ‘PowWow’ which was launched in 1994 by American computer legend John McAfee. (6)

We can thus see that jews most certainly did not ‘invent’ instant messaging but just released a fairly successful instant messaging app over two decades after the technology had first been developed in the United States by non-jewish Americans.

