One ‘jewish invention’ myth that I’ve encountered from time to time is the claim that jews discovered hydrochloric acid, which is rooted in the mythology surrounding an classical jewess called ‘Mary the Jewess’ (alternatively ‘Maria the Jewess’) who we know almost purely from the works of the Greek alchemist and Gnostic mystic Zosimos of Panopolis writing around 300 A.D. with ‘Mary the Jewess’ writing around 100 A.D. in Roman Egypt.

For example, the ‘Jewish Women’s Archive’ claims that:

‘She may have been the first person to mention hydrochloric acid, a mineral acid whose discovery is usually attributed to later, medieval Arab alchemists.’ (1)

This is typical suggestive nonsense because there is no evidence that ‘Mary the Jewess’ created hydrochloric acid let alone isolated it; it is simply claimed and nothing but ‘could have’ or ‘may have’ is offered to support it.

In truth hydrochloric acid was only isolated and understood in the sixteenth century by European chemists like Giambattista della Porta of Naples, Andreas Libavius of Halle and Oswald Croll of Marburg since the tenth century Persian doctor and alchemist Abu Bakr al-Razi didn’t actually synthesize hydrochloric acid at all but may have produced some without knowing what it was or isolating it. (2)

So, no jews didn’t invent hydrochloric acid: Europeans did!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://jwa.org/encyclopedia/article/maria-jewess

(2) Robert Multhauf, 1967, ‘The Origins of Chemistry’, 1st Edition, Franklin Watts: New York, p. 142