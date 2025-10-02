Another ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim by Slava Bazarsky that jews created the field of geochemistry – the chemistry of geology to scientific laymen such as you and me – writing as follows:

‘Fersman Alexander Evgenievich – geochemistry’ (1)

The problem – as always – is that is complete and utter nonsense since Alexander Fersman – who was a jewish geochemist and mineralogist in the Russian Empire and then the Soviet Union between 1910 and 1945, while the field of geochemistry as a concept dates from 1838 when the German chemist Christian Friedrich Schonbein first advocated the creation of ‘chemical geology’. (2)

However, the true father of geochemistry was Frank Wigglesworth Clarke – who is known as the ‘Father of Geochemistry’ – (3) and as the chief chemist of the United States Geological Survey Clarke published his magnum opus ‘The Data of Geochemistry’ in 1908 which more or less created the modern discipline of geochemistry. (4)

Meanwhile Fersman was only just starting his studies in geochemistry under his fellow member of the tribe Victor Goldschmidt – who is also sometimes also falsely claimed to be the ‘Father of Geochemistry’ – at Heidelberg University in Germany.

This then makes it very obvious that geochemistry was created by Germans and Americans not by jews despite what Bazarsky and other jews wish to desperately try to claim!

References

(1) https://slavaguide.com/en/blog/jewish-inventors-and-jewish-inventions

(2) Helge Kragh, 2008, ‘From Geochemistry to Cosmochemistry: The Origin of a Scientific Discipline, 1915–1955’, p. 161 in Carstein Reinhardt (Ed.), 2008, ‘Chemical Sciences in the 20th Century: Bridging Boundaries’, 1st Edition, John Wiley: Weinheim

(3) https://www.nasonline.org/publications/biographical-memoirs/memoir-pdfs/clarke-frank-w-1847-1931.pdf

(4) Kragh, Op. Cit., p. 162