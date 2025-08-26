Now perhaps unsurprising I discovered that the jew Slava Bazarsky also claims that jews invented the concept of ‘ethical philosophy’ also known simply as ethics in philosophy.

He claims that origin of ethics is the seventeenth century jewish philosopher Baruch Spinoza when he claims the following ‘jewish invention’ on his website:

‘Baruch (Benedict) Spinoza - ethical philosophy’ (1)

This should be easily and instantly recognized as complete and utter hogwash by most – if not all – of my readers, but it is worth simply stating that the first known philosophic treatises that spend a significant amount of time on ethics are those of Plato – such as in his famous ‘Republic’ – and his successor Aristotle in his ‘Nicomachean Ethics’ among other works.

Even before such philosophic greats as Plato and Aristotle we have earlier texts which contain significant amounts of what we’d call ethics. For example, the ‘Instruction of Amenemope’ from Egypt circa 1075 and 1300 B.C. and the ‘Sumerian Farmer’s Almanac’ from Mesopotamia circa 1500 to 1700 B.C. include numerous ethical injunctions. (2)

Now I won’t cover the claim made by jews like Philo and philo-Semites like Numenius of Apamea that Plato got all his philosophy from Moses since that ridiculous claim deserves to be thoroughly addressed separately, but it is important that I mention it so people don’t think I had forgotten or bypassing that claim.

However, from the above we can see that jews most certainly did not invent ethics!

