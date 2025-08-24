Our next ‘jewish invention’ myth is the ‘jewish invention’ claim by Slava Bazarsky that:

‘Alexander Samoilov – electrophysiology’ (1)

What Bazarsky is claiming here is that ‘Alexander Samoilov’ – he means Alexander Samoylov (born Abram Shmul) who was a jewish doctor from Odessa in the Ukraine then in the Russian Empire – (2) invented the discipline of electrophysiology which would meant that he would have invented the electrocardiogram (or ECG).

The problem is that this complete and utter nonsense because the first ECG was recorded by British doctor Augustus Desire Waller in 1887 as Kuijpers explains:

‘Augustus Desiré Waller (1856-1922) was born in Paris to the famous physiologist Augustus Volney Waller. A.D. Waller was a pupil of Carl Ludwig, and worked for years in Scotland before going to the University of London where he became director of the physiology laboratory, studying mainly the electrical aspects of the heart. The electrometer was devised in 1873 by Gabriel Lippman (1845-1921) and in 1887, Waller recorded the first ECG from a human body using the Lippman capillary electrometer and electrode strapped to the front and back of the chest. The Waller ECG consisted of only two reflections: ventricular re- and depolarisation and the P-wave could not be seen. Einthoven witnessed this event. In 1888, Waller recorded an ECG while putting the extremities of his subject in saline jars.’ (3)

Now aside from the fact that Kuijpers is wrong in as far as that Gabriel Lippman – who was a jew from France – didn’t invent the first electrometer – which I will discuss in a separate article – her point here is well taken in that the first ECG – which marks the beginning of true electrophysiology although the concept had been known for millennia - (4) was first performed by Waller using Lippman’s electrometer in 1887 and again in 1888.

This is nearly two decades before Samoylov performed his own ECG in between 1906 and 1908 after meeting Dutch doctor Willem Einthoven in Brussels at the 6th International Congress of Physiologists in 1904. (5) Further Samoylov’s work was based on Einthoven’s – who first conducted his modified and more complete ECG in 1901 and who worked with Waller in 1888 during his successful ECG experiment – and thus was basically a copy of what Einthoven had done. (6)

Thus, we can see that Samoylov most certainly did not invent the field of electrophysiology let alone the electrocardiogram (aka ECG) which were in fact a British invention!

