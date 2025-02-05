Our next ‘Jewish Invention’ myth is from the world of signals intelligence and cryptography with a form of cryptanalysis called ‘Differential Cryptanalysis’ claimed by Pam Karp as having been invented by jews. (1)

She claims that ‘Differential Cryptanalysis’ was invented by the Israeli mathematician Eli Biham (2) in the late 1980s although she leaves out the ancillary element of that claim which is the role that Biham’s similarly Israeli jewish doctoral supervisor Adi Shamir played in said ‘discovery’. (3)

Despite this being widely believed to this day; (4) this was exposed as complete hogwash in 1994 when Coppersmith published his paper ‘The Data Encryption Standard (DES) and its Strength against Attacks’ which revealed that Biham and Shamir were only discovering what had already been discovered over a decade earlier circa 1974 by a research team working for IBM and which was kept secret after discussions with the NSA who had discovered it themselves circa 1977. (5)

In other words: ‘Differential Cryptanalysis’ is not an Israeli jewish invention at all, but one of American gentile mathematicians!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.geni.com/projects/Jewish-Inventors/12388

(2) Ibid.

(3) Cf. Eli Biham, Adi Shamir, 1993, ‘Differential Cryptanalysis of the Data Encryption Standard’, 1st Edition, Springer Verlag: Berlin

(4) For example: https://www.iacr.org/fellows/2012/biham.html

(5) D. Coppersmith, 1994, ‘The Data Encryption Standard (DES) and its Strength against Attacks’, IBM Journal of Research and Development, Vol. 36, No. 3, pp. 243-244; also, Steven Levy, 2001, ‘Crypto: How the Code Rebels Beat the Government — Saving Privacy in the Digital Age’, 1st Edition, Penguin: New York, pp. 55-56