Another of the ‘jewish inventions’ claimed by Suzanne Downing is that jews invented coworking spaces by which she means specific physical collaborative space where-in multiple users can work on one thing together at a given time.

Downing locates the origin of coworking spaces as being in 2010 at the famous company ‘WeWork’ – who predictably were involved in a mass corporate scam that we will discuss in a separate article – that she claimed was created by the Israeli jew Adam Neumann (1) when in fact Neumann was a co-founder not the only founder of ‘WeWork’ with the other co-founder being Miguel McKelvey from Oregon. (2)

It is also worth noting that McKelvey was the man who was behind ‘WeWork’s’ actual product while Neumann was just the charismatic face. (3)

However, Neumann and McKelvey’s ‘WeWork’ was not the first coworking space concept to be created or used with the first formal piece of coworking software usually being credited to Brad Neuberg - who may or may not be jewish but as there is no information I can find that suggests that he is I have assumed that he is not – in 2005. (4)

The problem however is that this isn’t true either since the first formal coworking space we know of was ‘C-Base’ that was founded and run in Berlin from 1995, while ‘42 West 24’ was founded and run in New York city from 1999 and ‘Schraubenfabrik’ was founded and run in Vienna from 2002. (5)

Put simply jews did not create the concept of coworking spaces but rather the Germans and Americans did!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(2) https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/where-is-miguel-mckelvey-now-wework

(3) Idem.

(4) https://www.coworkingresources.org/blog/history-of-coworking

(5) Idem.; https://coworkinginsights.com/the-history-of-coworking/