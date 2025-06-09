Another silly ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim that jewish computer scientist Fred Cohen created the world’s first antivirus software for computers and he is even sometimes incorrectly referred to as the ‘inventor of the antivirus’.

Pam Karp – for example - claims that the origin of the computer antivirus lies in his work when she claims Cohen as a ‘jewish inventor’:

‘Fred Cohen - inventor of computer virus defense techniques’ (1)

The problem of course is that the first antivirus was created by American computer programmer Ray Tomlinson in the 1970s to deal with the first computer virus that was called the ‘Creeper Virus’ so in response Tomlinson built an antivirus computer virus called ‘The Reaper’ which succeeded in combating and getting rid of the ‘Creeper Virus’. (2)

Fred Cohen only comes into the equation as the person who coined the term ‘Computer Virus’ in 1984 and defined what a computer virus was and proposed the idea that ‘Antibodies’ would be needed fight it (aka an antivirus). (3) He didn’t create any antivirus software per se although he himself claims to have been pivotal to antivirus software development in the 1990s (4) this is long after antivirus software had been created.

Since the German hacker Bernd Fix was the first person to completely remove a computer virus from a computer in 1987, (5) while in the same year; the first commercial computer antivirus software was released by the German computer programmers Andreas Luning and Kai Figge under their corporate name of ‘G Data Software’ having been underdevelopment since 1985. (6)

So no jews did not invent computer antivirus software: although Fred Cohen did coin the term ‘Computer Virus’ for whatever that is worth!

