An odd ‘jewish invention’ by Pam Karp is that Charles Bliss – born Karl Blitz and who was indeed jewish – (1) ‘invented a pictorial symbolic language’ in 1949 (2) that he envisioned would be used to promote internationalism and ‘world peace’ (read: racial equality and eventual extermination of the nasty Europeans who had put his people in concentration camps during the Second World War [he did actually spend a few months in Dachau concentration camp for being a political subversive between 1938 and 1939]) which he called rather egoistically ‘World Writing’ and from 1965 – even more egotistically - ‘Blissymbolics’.

However predictably Bliss claimed, ‘not have been aware’ that the famous German polymath Gottfried Leibniz had already invented just such a language – and actually a far more advanced pictorial symbolic language called ‘Universal Symbolism’ (aka ‘Characteristica Universalis’) in the late seventeenth century – and Bliss’ system was completely unnecessary and redundant.

Indeed, Bliss’ wife Claire – who wasn’t Jewish but rather a deluded German Catholic - spent most of her later life till her death in 1961 writing thousands of letters to academics, teachers and scientists trying to get them to use – or at least express interest in – her husband’s pointless pictorial symbolic language with no success whatsoever. (3)

Ironically however when Bliss’ ‘Blissymbolics’ was picked up it was by the ‘Ontario Crippled Children's Centre’ in Canada in 1965 when they began using ‘Blissymbolics’ as a way to teach children with cerebral palsy to communicate and then use that as a basis to transition the disabled children into communicating in normal English/French.

What did Bliss do when he found out about this?

Be happy and grateful that his pointless ‘Blissymbolics’ was actually being used and not only that being used to help disabled children better their lives?

Oh no.

Bliss began screeching at the ‘Ontario Crippled Children's Centre’ in letters and in personal for ten years – including threatening to have a nurse thrown into prison - because they were using ‘Blissymbolics’ to help disabled children learn to communicate not as a simplified substitute language for the goyim to communicate with their jewish masters.

Heck Bliss even sued the ‘Ontario Crippled Children's Centre’ claiming that ‘Blissymbolics’ was his copyright, and they owed him money! (4)

In the end the ‘Ontario Crippled Children's Centre’ simply paid Bliss $160,000 in 1982 to go away and stop trying to destroy a disabled children’s care centre.

By way of ending, I cannot but quote Arika Okrent’s summary of Bliss’ unnecessary ‘Blissymbolics’ and the absolute evil that he engaged in over decades to monetize it for his own personal profit:

‘That’s right. There’s no other way to put it. Bliss, self-proclaimed savior of humanity, stole $160,0000 from crippled children.’ (6)

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://blisscanada.wordpress.com/2012/05/24/charles-bliss-a-man-with-a-mission/

(2) https://www.geni.com/projects/Jewish-Inventors/12388

(3) https://blisscanada.wordpress.com/2012/05/24/charles-bliss-a-man-with-a-mission/; cf. Arika Okrent, 2009, ‘In the Land of Invented Languages: Esperanto Rock Stars, Klingon Poets, Loglan Lovers, and the Mad Dreamers who Tried to Build a Perfect Language’, 1st Edition, Spiegel & Grau: New York, pp. 153-193

(4) On this see Okrent, Op. Cit., pp. 153-193

(5) Ibid., p. 192

(6) Ibid.