Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Interrupting Your Programming's avatar
Interrupting Your Programming
40m

I am still haunted by watching the kosher slaughter of a cow. I didn't mean to see it, but once you've seen you cannot unsee it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture