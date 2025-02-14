Our next ‘Jewish Invention’ myth is the idea that jews invented the written language for the blind named Braille which is claimed as a ‘jewish invention’ by Pam Karp who cites Abraham Nemeth as its creator. (1)

The problem of course is that this is complete and utter nonsense because Louis Braille invented the written language for the blind which is named after him in 1824 when he was 15 and was inspired by Charles Barbier who visited his school when he was 12 in 1821. (2)

Braille is entirely derived from Charles Barbier’s ‘Night Writing’ system that the latter invented in 1815 and outlined in his book ‘Essai sur divers procédés d'expéditive française, contenant douze écritures différentes, avec une planche pour chaque procédé’ as a simpler writing system for the illiterate peasantry of France (and the world) to allow them to overcome their illiteracy without having to learn to read and write alphabetically. (3)

Now neither Barbier nor Braille were anything but Frenchmen, but what of Abraham Nemeth?

Well, he was indeed jewish and he created an extension of Braille in 1952 which allowed it to be better used by blind mathematicians – as Nemeth himself was – which it had been since Braile’’s day but it was clunky and needed revision. (4)

Hence Nemeth certainly significantly expanded Braille to mathematics; it was already there but needed to be made more suitable for mathematical calculations beyond a relatively simple level.

The truth is very simple: Braille is a French invention not jewish one!

