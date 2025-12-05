Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
2hEdited

Black holes supposedly emit not omit radiation.

But the bigger problem in considering who gets credit for what discovery is that Hawking et al are fooling themselves w/ a fanciful mathematical proof for an object that can't be seen. One group of alt-scientists that contests the existence of black holes is the Electric Universe, dba, Thunderbolts. Here's an entertaining 15 minute refutation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EB40sAk5nIc

German physics did not entertain such thought experiments which Jewish physicists loved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture