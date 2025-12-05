Black Hole Radiation – usually called ‘Hawking Radiation’ – is the radiation emitted by a blackhole within modern physics. Perhaps predictably it is claimed by jews to have been a ‘jewish invention’ with ‘MNews’ writing that:

‘Jacob Bekenstein – Black Hole Radiation Israeli physicist Jacob Bekenstein proposed the revolutionary idea that black holes have entropy and radiation. His theory laid the foundation for further discoveries in quantum gravity and black hole thermodynamics.’ (1)

There is some truth in this in that Bekenstein – who was a jew from Mexico – was the first to suggest that black holes have an entropy proportion to their service area in 1972, but he was not the first to suggest that black holes emit particle radiation which was Soviet scientists Yakov Zeldovich and Alexei Starobinsky in 1971 (2) with Zeldovich being a jew and Starobinsky being Russian.

However, it was only after famous British physicist Stephen Hawking combined the two ideas in 1973-1974 that the concept of ‘Black Hole Radiation’ in modern physics was created and subsequently mathematically by Hawking, which is why it is called ‘Hawking Radiation’. (3)

Sometimes it is referred to – as a sop to Bekenstein – as ‘Bekenstein-Hawking Radiation’ because Bekenstein had the basic idea but had neither proved it nor made it work as such within astrophysics, which was all Hawking’s work.

That is why Hawking not Bekenstein or Zeldovich and Starobinsky are generally credited with it!

Ergo while Bekenstein and Zeldovich did materially contribute to the concept of ‘Black Hole Radiation’; its creation is the responsibility of Hawking and thus we can see that this isn’t a ‘jewish invention’ either!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://mnews.world/en/news/the-great-jews-and-their-inventions

(2) Kip Thorne, 1994, ‘Black Holes and Time Warps: Einstein’s Outrageous Legacy’, 1st Edition, W. W. Norton: New York, pp. 424-425

(3) Ibid., pp. 425-435