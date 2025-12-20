Another slightly more obscure ‘jewish invention’ claim related to cosmetics is that jews invented anti-aging cream.

To be specific Liam Hess for example claims that:

‘Among Rubinstein’s long list of innovations are the first moisturising treatment - her signature Valaze cream that proved such a hit in Australia - debuting in 1902, the first waterproof mascara in 1939, and the first preventative anti-ageing product in 1956.’ (1)

The problem with Hess’ claim is that it is simply nonsense.

The first specific anti-aging product (and specifically an anti-aging cream) on the market was actually ‘Oil of Olay’ – which ladies of a certain age may well remember simply as ‘Olay’ – which was first developed and then brought to market by a South African non-jewish chemist named Graham Wulff in 1952 (2) not by Helena Rubinstein in 1956!

So, no Helena Rubinstein (nee Chaja Rubinstein) – and thus jews – didn’t invent anti-aging cream either!

References

(1) https://www.dazeddigital.com/beauty/article/44044/1/rivalry-rise-fall-beauty-mogul-helena-rubinstein-waterproof-mascara

(2) https://cosmeticsandskin.com/cosmetic-companies-timeline.php