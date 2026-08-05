Our next ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim by Daniel Zar that jews ‘invented the subject of anthropology’ or more specifically so-called ‘modern anthropology’.

Zar writes specifically credits jewish anthropologist Claude Levi-Strauss as the ‘father of modern anthropology’ (1) which simply shows that Zar knows nothing about anthropology as it is a discipline that started out as a single entity – rather like psychology – and has subsequently split into multiple and often mutually exclusive sub-fields that often contradict each other but may be broadly split between cultural anthropology and physical anthropology.

Cultural anthropology is broadly a branch of sociology that doesn’t want to engage in the hard data mining aspect of sociology, while physical anthropology is broadly an applied version of human biology, genetics and forensic medicine. The two broad groupings within anthropology couldn’t be more different with cultural anthropology being dominated by jews and the political left almost from the very beginning (2) and physical anthropology being dominated by the political right from the very beginning. (3)

Anthropology developed from the earlier discipline of ethnology in the 1850s and 1860s in Europe in and around the time of the co-discovery of evolution by the British naturalists Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace in the 1850s. The French doctor Paul Broca is broadly considered the founder of physical anthropology in 1859, while the German psychologist and philosopher Theodor Waitz is broadly considered the founder of cultural anthropology in the same year with the publication of the first volume of his six volume ‘Die Anthropologie der Naturvolker’ (‘The Anthropology of Primitive Peoples’).

This was formalized in 1863 when British explorer and linguist Sir Richard Francis Burton and speech therapist James Hunt formed the ‘Anthropological Society of London’, while Hunt published one of the first anthropological treatises in English titled ‘The Negro’s Place in Nature’ arguing for the reality of racial differences. Burton and Hunt’s society was subsequently absorbed into the ‘Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland’ upon its founding in 1871. (4)

The point being that jews have absolutely nothing to do with the invention of ‘modern anthropology’ let alone anthropology as a discipline and they subsequently perverted and twisted the discipline of anthropology to support pre-determined Marxist conclusions. (5) All Claude Levi-Strauss did for anthropology was to repackage the ideas of his fellow member of the tribe (and founding father of many academic anthropology departments in the United States) Franz Boas into a new form called ‘Structuralist Anthropology’ in the mid to late 1940s that doesn’t propose or suggest anything that anthropologists and ethnologists hadn’t been doing for nearly a century at that point (6) but rather created a system for leftists in anthropology – who were often jewish (for example ‘Ashley Montagu’ [Israel Ehrenberg] and one of the founders of Afrocentrism Melville Herskowits) – (7) to use to better promote their nonsense claims that ‘race didn’t matter’ and that ‘we all bleed red so therefore we are all the same’ which still dominate most mainstream political and intellectual thought to this day.

In essence jews didn’t ‘invent’ anthropology but rather they utterly corrupted it into the nonsensical rotten word salad of an intellectual discipline that it still largely is to this day.

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References

(1) https://www.historyandheadlines.com/10-great-jewish-contributions-mankind/

(2) Cf. Gary Bullert, 2009, ‘Franz Boas as Citizen-Scientist: Gramscian-Marxist Influence on American Anthropology’, The Journal of Social, Political and Economic Studies, Vol. 34, No. 2, pp. 208-243; also see Roger Pearson, 1997, ‘Race, Intelligence and Bias in Academe’, 2nd Edition, Scott-Townsend: Washington D.C.

(3) Cf. Conway Zirkle, 1959, ‘Evolution, Marxian Biology, and the Social Scene’, 1st Edition, University of Pennsylvania Press: Philadelphia and Carleton Putnam, 1961, ‘Race and Reason: A Yankee View’, 1st Edition, Public Affairs Press: Washington D.C.

(4) Much of this is covered in some detail – albeit pejoratively – in Dane Kennedy, 2007, ‘The Highly Civilized Man: Richard Burton and the Victorian World’, 1st Edition, Harvard University Press: Cambridge, and Frank McLynn, 1991, ‘From the Sierras to the Pampas: Richard Burton’s Travels in the Americas 1860-1869’, 1st Edition, Century: London

(5) Cf. Bullert, Op. Cit.; Pearson, Op. Cit.; Zirkle, Op. Cit.; for how this has impacted society ever since cf. Frank Ellis, 2001, ‘Race, Marxism and the “Deconstruction” of the United Kingdom’, The Journal of Social, Political and Economic Studies, Vol. 26, No. 4, pp. 694-718 in addition to Frank Ellis, 2006, ‘Marxism, Multiculturalism, and Free Speech’, Journal of Social, Political and Economic Studies Monograph Series No. 31, Council for Social and Economic Studies: Washington D.C.

(6) For example, cf. Kennedy, Op. Cit.

(7) On the jewish origins of Afrocentrism please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/martin-bernal-and-melville-herskowits