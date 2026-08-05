Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 5

a jew claiming we all are the same...

so we all are equals..

but obviously some animals are more equal than others....

there has to be a 'herrenvolk' right?

and what better people to take up that burden than god's own chosen people......

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Aug 5

A weighty, deep dive, historical-intellectual essay, one that had me returning to your previous Martin Bernal and Louis Althusser critiques. These are really brilliant posts. I hope you will produce more in this vein.

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