Recently a large X account ‘GentileNewsNetwork’ challenged its followers – somewhat facetiously – to come up with some ‘jewish inventions’ off the top of their head and I picked up a bunch of new ‘jewish invention’ claims to debunk from the serious responses to their post.

The first one on the list so-to-speak is the claim that jews invented TNT; I am not quite sure where this claim comes from as I couldn’t find an obvious source for the claim, but it was never-the-less made in response to ‘GentileNewsNetwork’s’ challenge.

Debunking this is fairly simple as TNT (the acronym for Trinitrotoluene) was discovered in 1861 by a German chemist called Julius Wilbrand and was originally a yellow dye, (1) while pure TNT was first created in 1880 by another German chemist Paul Hepp (2) and its explosive properties were discovered by yet another German chemist Carl Haeussermann in the German state of Hesse in 1891, (3) which in turn then created possibly the world’s most famous explosive along with dynamite and C4.

So, no TNT is not a jewish invention, but rather a purely German one.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Peter Krehl, 2009, ‘History of Shock Waves, Explosions and Impact: A Chronological and Biographical Reference’, 1st Edition, Springer Verlag: Berlin, p. 404

(2) Ibid.

(3) Ibid.