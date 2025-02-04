In yet another ‘Jewish Invention’ myth; we have the claim by Pat Karp that jews invented the heterotransistor which is a type of transistor which uses semiconductors to enable it to handle high frequency signals and allow the creation of ultra-fast circuits. This is a base technology of many modern technologies such as the mobile/cell phone.

Karp claims as follows:

‘Zhores Alferov - the heterotransistor. Winner of 2000 Nobel Prize in Physics.’ (1)

This is true to an extant in that Alferov is indeed jewish and worked primarily for the Soviet Union during his long political and scientific career – he was after all a significant supporter of Stalin’s regime – and for he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2000 for his on a form of heterotransistor used in optics. (2)

However, what Karp fails to mention is that the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2000 was a dual award with the other winner being the German physicist Herbert Kroemer for his work on – but not invention of – the heterotransistor which dates back to 1957 (3) while Alferov’s work only dates from the 1960s and 1970s not the 1950s unlike Kroemer’s. (4)

However, Kroemer didn’t invent the heterotransistor but rather the racial nationalist, segregationist and eugenicist American physicist William ‘Bill’ Shockley (5) did – he is sometimes called ‘the father of the transistor’ - and actually patented the idea in 1948 with it being formally accepted in 1951 some two-three decades before Alferov and nearly a decade before Kroemer. (6)

So no jews didn’t invent the heterotransistor: William Shockley did.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.geni.com/projects/Jewish-Inventors/12388

(2) https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2000/alferov/biographical/

(3) Cf. Herbert Kroemer, 1957, ‘Theory of a Wide-Gap Emitter for Transistors’, Proceedings of the IRE, Vol. 45, No. 11, pp. 1535-1537

(4) https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2000/alferov/biographical/

(5) https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adf8117

(6) https://patents.google.com/patent/US2569347A/en