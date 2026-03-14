The events of 7th October 2023 will go down in history as one of greatest pyrrhic victories in world history and by that I don’t mean Hamas’ successes against Israel were a pyrrhic victory, but rather in the true spirit of Pyrrhus of Epirus’ ultimately pointless victories that only resulted in bringing about his downfall. Israel’s conduct – as well as that of the jewish Diaspora - since the Hamas offensive of 7th October 2023 has completely wrecked over eighty years’ worth of pro-Israel propaganda, still believed claims of ‘jewish civilizational superiority’ and exposed the vast ecosystem of jewish power and influence-mongering to the scrutiny of the world.

It doesn’t help matters that the Israel has now apparently been stiffing its own social media propagandists and not paying them the fees that had been promised, (1) but I will be writing about this elsewhere. Here I want to document what has been revealed about jewish behaviour in Israel in the wake of the events of 7th October 2023 as I think it is instructive concerning the psychopathic nature of the jews and how jewish ethnocentrism takes a backseat when jews sense the opportunity to screw each other over.

Firstly, we have the still unfolding story of how in the wake of the events of 7th October 2023; large amounts of donations came flooding – both domestically and internationally – to fund the care of Israelis who had been displaced or been traumatised by said events.

Predictably enough politically powerful jews in southern Israel didn’t engage in altruism… oh no… they saw it as business opportunity with the ‘Times of Israel’ reporting on 2nd February 2026 that:

‘Police reportedly release the mayor of a southern city to five days of house arrest after detaining him, as well as other municipal officials and businessmen for questioning on suspicions of corruption this morning. The politician and his associates are suspected of pocketing tens of millions of shekels’ worth of wartime donations meant for residents’ welfare. The mayor is released subject to limitations, including a week-long ban on him setting foot in his municipality’s offices or contacting others involved in the case, Hebrew outlets report. The other suspects — including four businessmen, two municipal department heads, the mayor’s chauffeur and two of his aides — were also released on restrictive conditions, according to Haaretz. Detectives in the police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit conducted a months-long covert investigation into the alleged corruption and went public with the case this morning, after raiding suspects’ workplaces and homes. The name of the city is not made public.’ (2)

Meir Turgeman writing for ‘YNet’ on 4th February 2026 named the city (Ashkelon) and the mayor involved (Tomer Glam) in this corruption scandal writing how:

‘The mayor of Ashkelon, Tomer Glam, is under investigation on suspicion of corruption involving millions of shekels in donations given to the city during the war, when it was under heavy and sustained rocket fire from Gaza, police said. According to investigators, donations from sources at home and abroad were raised to support residents during the fighting and were transferred to a community fund controlled by the municipality. Police suspect that millions of shekels were later diverted from the fund for the personal benefit of Glam and close associates, including aides and department heads. Glam was detained for questioning early Monday at a hotel in Eilat, where he had been attending an annual conference of municipal treasurers. A day earlier, he spoke at the conference about public responsibility, saying: “When it’s your money, do what you want with it. When it’s public money, you must act with great responsibility.” Police allege that business owners submitted invoices for services or goods that were never provided during the war. Those invoices were paid from the community fund, and part of the money was allegedly returned to Glam and his associates in cash or other benefits. Investigators said some businesses were listed as supplying products they did not actually deal in. Authorities are also examining whether business owners who benefited financially from their ties to the mayor made improper campaign donations in recent elections. Glam was released after questioning and placed under house arrest for five days. He was also barred from entering city hall for a week. The suspected offenses include bribery, fraud, breach of trust, theft by an authorized person and money laundering. Eleven people were detained for questioning in the case and later released under restrictions. They include two department heads at city hall, two aides, a driver and four business owners. Glam’s wife was also questioned and released. Investigators are examining services she allegedly provided to residents during the war, funded by the Ashkelon community fund. She has denied any wrongdoing.’ (3)

Basically these 11 jews have been fingered by Israeli police for siphoning off ‘tens of millions of shekels’ from the donations for themselves and for perspective - according to Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs - some $1.4 billion had been donated by March 2024 (4) but this is also not entirely the world story.

Since according to Canada’s ‘The Globe and Mail’:

‘The ministry report said that local authorities and associated municipal businesses “received a substantial amount” of the funds, particularly the councils near the Gaza border.’ (5)

Put another way: the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs kept a large amount of the $1.4 billion donated for itself, while it distributed a ‘substantial amount’ – whatever that means – to local Israeli councils and ‘associated municipal businesses’. Put in layman’s terms Ashkelon’s city council likely got a tens of millions maybe hundreds of millions of shekels from the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and appears to have promptly stolen most of it rather than spend it on the ‘7th October 2023 survivors’, but it is only one instance out of many and one rather suspects that many of the local councils and ‘associated municipal businesses’ did what Glam and her fellow jews did in Ashkelon, but probably did so less brazenly and obviously so it has crept below the radar.

Given – of course – as ‘The Globe and Mail’ correctly notes:

‘Corruption scandals aren’t uncommon in Israel and are regularly investigated by the state comptroller, ranging from local officials and mayors to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges in multiple corruption cases involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust that predate and aren’t connected to the Israel-Hamas war.’ (6)

Indeed, Israel is almost comically corrupt and despite managing to massage its ‘Corruptions Perceptions Index’ this has been declining for quite some time. (7) The truth is that Israel’s corruption problem is as old as the hills and as endemic as the common cold so that seasoned Israel watchers – like me – quickly become inured to the major corruption investigations/trials that occur every month or so in Israel but are almost completely unreported by the mainstream media outside of Israel.

This epidemic of specifically jewish corruption isn’t limited to Israel either – for those interested in an example look up the FBI’s ‘Operation Bid Rig’ in 2009 and note who was implicated while another is found in Daniel Gertler’s conduct in Africa on behalf of the Israeli state – (8) but it does take on a hyper-accelerated form in Israel much as Adolf Hitler predicted it would in ‘Mein Kampf’.

Our second example of this is found in the fact that – in a bizarre twist – Israeli jews (many associated with the IDF) – including the brother of Israel’s domestic security agent Shin Bet – have been caught trafficking arms and other useful things to the Gaza strip from Israel for their own personal profit.

As Thomas Helm wrote in the UAE’s ‘The National’ on 4th February 2026:

‘Prosecutors filed charges against 12 people, including soldiers, accused of smuggling goods into Gaza. Those include dual use items – a restricted category that the military says could be used by armed groups against Israel. The charges against the suspects include fraud, financing terrorist activity and assisting an enemy during wartime. Another three suspects, including Bezalel Zini, brother of Shin Bet chief David Zini, are being questioned in connection with smuggling of cigarettes into the strip. Mr Zini, a reservist, is expected to face charges of assisting the enemy during wartime – a major embarrassment for his brother, who was recently appointed head of the domestic intelligence agency despite objections that he is a “messianic” member of the far right. A joint Shin Bet and police statement released on Wednesday said the arrests were made after intelligence suggested that “various elements, including Israeli citizens, were taking advantage of the new reality on the ground that began with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the entry of large-scale humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, in order to smuggle goods prohibited from entering the Gaza Strip, in various ways”.’ (9)

Basically, while Israel was unsuccessfully trying to deliberately starve Gaza and its Palestinian residents into submission; jews closely associated with doing just that decided that what was more important to them as making money rather than actually ‘doing their duty’ as one might expect from an ethnocentric point of view. Instead, they essentially decided to screw over their own people for personal profit.

Now while such corruption does happen in European countries in wartime; any attempt to excuse the conduct of these jews on the grounds of ‘it always happens’ falls apart because of the fact that Israel is not engaging in wartime rationing – so there isn’t a shortage of necessities in Israel – and the trading isn’t just happening between Israeli citizens but rather between Israeli citizens and their enemy the Palestinians in an active war zone.

Thus, they aren’t even remotely comparable since the activities of the Israeli jews here are actually ‘trading with the enemy’ not just profiting off of the black market. It does however go to show how mercenary and self-serving jews truly are – and we also see plenty of examples of this historically with the opponents of the jewish sage Maimonides in the high Middle Ages setting the Dominican Order on his works with accusations of anti-Christian blasphemy which then directly resulted in the Dominicans investigating the Talmuds that in turn led to medieval Europeans discovering what jews had written about Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Christians in general in the Talmuds with predictable results – and thus plays into what I have argued is the psychopathic nature of the jews generally speaking (egocentrism, Machiavellism, short-term gratification/vengeance-based thinking, inability to take or understand criticism etc).

This understanding of jewish behaviour also allows us to understand both our last example as well why a similar displacement of jewish families from northern Israel triggered by the IDF fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon caused a large amount of child abuse and rape to be uncovered as the jews concerned were no longer in their home communities but in temporary accommodation for displaced people. (10)

While child abuse/rape is fairly common in jewish communities – particularly ultra-Orthodox ones – (11) the fact that displaced jews were incapable of realising that say raping your nine-year-old daughter in a displacement camp would likely result in it being detected and substantial legal trouble you and your family says much. Both about the prevalence of child abuse/rape among Israeli jews, but also about the lack of jews to think before they act when their desire for personal gratification is involved.

We can also see this in our next – and last – example of jewish corruption and immorality in the wake of the events of 7th October 2023, which has to do with the massacre at the Nova Festival which has been used to promote such Israeli propaganda myths as the ‘Nova Festival Suicides’ (12) but also cover up the invocation of the infamous Israeli ‘Hannibal Doctrine’ by the IDF units who were fighting Hamas that day and afterwards. (13)

This is how in the hours after the massacre at the Nova Festival on 23rd October 2023; local Israeli jews decided – in an act of extreme immorality – to try and personally profit from the death and destruction.

As Sarah Ben-Nun writing for the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on 12th January 2026 explains:

‘The three men drove on October 8, 2023 – one day after at least 347 civilians and 17 police officers were murdered at the Nova festival near Kibbutz Re’im as part of the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel – to the massacre site, which, by that time, had been declared a closed military zone. After encountering police roadblocks, Yaakobov falsely claimed he lived in a nearby moshav, enabling the group to pass through. Once inside the restricted area, the defendants roamed the site with the intent to steal property, entering abandoned vehicles and a deserted caravan, attempting to open trunks and doors, and removing items belonging to both murder victims and survivors who had fled the attack. Among the stolen items were a laptop belonging to Jenny Nissimboim, a credit card and ID belonging to Shay Mutzafi, and identification documents of Matan Lior – all of whom were murdered at the festival – as well as cash, electronics, alcohol, tools, and additional equipment belonging to other festival attendees and vendors.’ (14)

So basically, three local Israeli jews decided to profit in whatever way they could from the Nova festival massacre site and simply turned up, bluffed their way in and then stole everything they could as quickly as they could.

Now whatever you may think of 7th October 2023; it is pretty damned immoral by any standard that jews simply decided to turn up and start looting their own dead for personal profit and illustrate that was the first thing that came to mind.

It shows that – as I have argued above – jews are fundamentally psychopathic – or more prone to psychopathic tendencies/dark triad behaviours if you want to be more technical – than non-jews which explains both their much trumpeted, but in truth much more limited and specific ‘success’ in non-jewish societies – since as Robert Hare argues in his book ‘Snakes in Suits’ psychopaths often achieve success the same way – and also why the ‘rise of the jews’ – as Albert Lindemann termed it – leads to anti-Semitism not because ‘anti-Semitism is irrational’ but rather because anti-Semitism is a response to jewish behaviour.

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References

(1) On this see: https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israels-hasbara-directorate-being-sued-unpaid-activists-claiming-millions; https://thecradle.co/articles/israels-online-propaganda-network-unravels-as-influencers-sue-tel-aviv-over-unpaid-contracts

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/mayor-of-southern-town-suspected-of-corruption-said-released-to-house-arrest/

(3) https://www.ynetnews.com/article/rj6uhhgd11l also see: https://www.timesofisrael.com/mayor-suspected-of-pocketing-millions-in-donations-named-as-ashkelons-tomer-glam/

(4) https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/indices/UTY/pressreleases/37359480/israeli-police-detain-local-officials-suspected-of-pocketing-aid-sent-after-oct-7-attack/

(5) Idem.

(6) Idem.

(7) https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-slips-to-35th-place-in-corruption-index-amid-worrying-trend-in-democracies/

(8) On this see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/daniel-gertler-and-the-israeli-looting and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/daniel-gertler-and-the-israeli-trade

(9) https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2026/02/04/israel-hit-by-two-major-gaza-related-corruption-cases/

(10) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-819212

(11) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbis-informers-and-paedophiles

(12) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-the-nova-festival-suicides

(13) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-hannibal-directive-and-the-murder

(14) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-883082