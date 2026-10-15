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James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
Oct 15

Yes, Watts died before the commodification got underway, or picked up steam, but he was pretty old school in a lot of ways. He despised hippies -- he wondered aloud that people could take so many colorful acid trips but prefer to live in filth and wear shoddy clothes.

He was also dismissive of the Jewish "humanistic psychology" gurus like Fritz Perlman. He said when someone asks "Come off it, Alan, let's see the "real Alan" he says "He's right here in fron to you, get your eyes checked." No need to pay big bucks to some Jew for "analysis". I suspect he was instinctively Jew-wise but the culture wasn't "red pilling" anyone back then so he never connected the dots.

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saoirse
Oct 17Edited

'Mindfulness' is complete crap. A jew by the name of Cohen put a big stain on yoga because he abused so many of his neurotic shitlib followers.

Another realm you see littered with jews is the 'new age movement' that began in the 80's. Everything they touch gets bastardized for profit!

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