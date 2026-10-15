The Feldenkrais Method is a form of alternative therapy/medicine, which like most forms of alternative therapy/medicine makes huge claims for itself and claims to be able cure all sorts of difficult-to-cure and/or incurable diseases such as various cancers.

It claims that it ‘integrates the body, mind and psyche’ through an educationally-based form of therapy in which a trained Feldenkrais practitioner guides a client (the ‘student’) through ‘movements with hands-on and verbally administered cues’. (1)

The Feldenkrais Method was created in 1950s by an Israeli jew named Moshe Feldenkrais and claims that he ‘created’ his ‘method’ by ‘observing people’ as well as being a religiously-adherent jew and learning from Judaism itself. It began to take off as a business enterprise in the 1960s when Feldenkrais began to regularly ‘treat’ Israeli Prime Minister David Ben Gurion which led to a lot of bafflement and incongruity among senior Israeli officials. (2)

In truth Feldenkrais and his ‘method’ share many characteristics with what we now call ‘Mindfulness’ which copied Buddhist methods of meditation and then repackaged them as ‘mental healing’ – no one doubts the efficacy of regular meditation but rather that ‘Mindfulness’ commodified and then began to sell it as a product rather than a deliberate religious and/or philosophical practice – and then in time created the ‘Wellness’ industry. (3)

The Feldenkrais Method did more or less the same thing as ‘Mindfulness’, but with yoga. (4)

Just as with the Feldenkrais Method; the people who filched meditative techniques from Buddhism and repacked them as ‘Mindfulness’ were primarily jewish in the form of Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert), Daniel Harris, Jon Kabat‑Zinn and Sharon Salzberg with the only major non-jewish in ‘Mindfulness’ being the British philosopher Alan Watts who died in 1973 before his ideas had been commodified into a product.

While the Feldenkreis Method acts like ‘Mindfulness’ in that it is big on claims but has little scientific research in support of it, but is generally held to have some positive effects (although not nearly as many as often claimed) on patients but rather that the same effect could be achieved by mobility work, stretching, doing pilates and/or yoga. (5)

To quote ‘Science Insights’:

‘The review’s overall conclusion was that Feldenkrais has “therapeutic effects comparable to other physiotherapy techniques” for spine pain, and shows genuine improvements in mobility and balance for elderly people and those with neurodegenerative diseases. Comparable to standard physiotherapy is not a dramatic claim, but it’s not nothing.’ (6)

In essence all the Feldenkreis Method in reality is; is a jewish con created by a highly narcissistic jewish conman – Moshe Feldenkreis – (7) out of already extant non-jewish methods - principally yoga – that was then repackaged to jewish and non-jewish clients alike as some ‘revolutionary new scientific discovery’ when in fact it was just getting people to… well… mobilize their joints and stretch and which could be done more effectively by just stretching at home and/or joining a yoga class.

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References

(1) https://feldenkrais.com/hrf_faq/what-is-the-feldenkrais-method/

(2) https://web.archive.org/web/20150719114935/http://www.haaretz.com/ben-gurion-s-personal-trainer-1.124885

(3) On this please see: Ronald Purser, 2019, ‘McMindfulness: How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality’, 1st Edition, Repeater: London

(4) https://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2009/08/05/md-anderson-enters-the-blogosphere-and-g

(5) https://scienceinsights.org/is-feldenkrais-quackery-what-the-evidence-shows/

(6) Idem.

(7) https://web.archive.org/web/20150719114935/http://www.haaretz.com/ben-gurion-s-personal-trainer-1.124885