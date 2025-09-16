On 1st October 2009 a new institution was created in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland which aped the constitutional structure of its one-time colony: the United States of America.

Interestingly there is a significant aspect to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (hereafter Supreme Court) that needs to be documented that is how jewish it has been and continues to be.

When the Supreme Court was first established on 1st October 2009 it had twelve justices which has continued to be the case since.

The original twelve justices were:

Nicholas Phillips, Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers (President)

David Hope, Lord Hope of Craigshead (Deputy President)

Mark Saville, Lord Saville of Newdigate

Alan Rodger, Baron Rodger of Earlsferry

Robert Walker, Baron Walker of Gestingthorpe

Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond

Simon Brown, Baron Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood

Jonathan Mance, Baron Mance

Lawrence Collins, Baron Collins of Mapesbury

Brian Kerr, Baron Kerr of Tonaghmore

Tony Clarke, Baron Clarke of Stone-cum-Ebony

John Dyson, Lord Dyson

Of these twelve justices, a whopping four were jewish: Nicholas Phillips (the President), (1) Simon Brown, (2) Lawrence Collins (3) and John Dyson. (4) In addition to this Brenda Hale was – and is - a big supporter of Israel and has even been a lecturer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (5)

Thus 33.3% of the members of the Supreme Court at its inception were jewish, while jews are 0.5% of the population of Britain, which illustrates they are represented at roughly 66 times their relative representation on the original Supreme Court.

If we add in Hale – as known supporter of jewish and Israeli interests – then we get 41.6% of the members of the Supreme Court are known supporters of jewish and Israeli interests, which is pretty scary: isn’t it?

If we look at the current Supreme Court as of September 2024 we have the following justices:

Robert Reed, Baron Reed of Allermuir (President)

Patrick Hodge, Lord Hodge (Deputy President)

David Lloyd Jones, Lord Lloyd-Jones

Michael Briggs, Lord Briggs of Westbourne

Philip Sales, Lord Sales

Nicholas Hamblen, Lord Hamblen of Kersey

George Leggatt, Lord Leggatt

Andrew Burrows, Lord Burrows

Ben Stephens, Lord Stephens of Creevyloughgare

Vivien Rose, Lady Rose of Colmworth

David Richards, Lord Richards of Camberwell

Ingrid Simler, Lady Simler

Of these twelve justices, two are still jewish: Vivien Rose (6) and Ingrid Simler. (7) In additional to this Andrew Burrows is a big supporter of Israel and guest lectures at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on occasion, (8) while Patrick Hodge is also a confirmed Christian philo-Semite and proponent of a ‘Judeo-Christian’ alliance (with Christians firmly as the subservient partner in that relationship). (9)

Thus 20% of the current members of the Supreme Court are jewish, while jews are 0.5% of the population of Britain, which illustrates they are represented at roughly 40 times their relative representation on the current Supreme Court.

If we add in Andrew Burrows and Patrick Hodge – as known supporters of jewish and Israeli interests – then we get 33.3% of the members of the Supreme Court are known supporters of jewish and Israeli interests, which is also pretty scary: isn’t it?

If take the Supreme Court over its entire existence from October 2009 to present (September 2025) then it has had the following members:

Nicholas Phillips, Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers (1st October 2009 to 30th September 2012)

David Hope, Lord Hope of Craigshead (1st October 2009 to 26th June 2013)

Mark Saville, Lord Saville of Newdigate (1st October 2009 to 30th September 2010)

Alan Rodger, Baron Rodger of Earlsferry (1st October 2009 to 26th June 2011)

Robert Walker, Baron Walker of Gestingthorpe (1st October 2009 to 17th March 2013)

Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond (1st October 2009 to 10th January 2020)

Simon Brown, Baron Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood – (1st October 2009 to 9th April 2012)

Jonathan Mance, Baron Mance (1st October 2009 to 6th June 2018)

Lawrence Collins, Baron Collins of Mapesbury (1st October 2009 to 7th May 2011)

Brian Kerr, Baron Kerr of Tonaghmore (1st October 2009 to 30th September 2020)

Tony Clarke, Baron Clarke of Stone-cum-Ebony (1st October 2009 to 30th September 2017)

John Dyson, Lord Dyson (1st October 2009 to 1st October 2012)

Nicholas Wilson, Lord Wilson of Culworth (26th May 2011 to 9th May 2020)

Jonathan Sumption, Lord Sumption (11th January 2012 to 9th December 2018)

Robert Reed, Baron Reed of Allermuir (6th February 2012 to Present)

Robert Carnwath, Lord Carnwath of Notting Hill (17th April 2020 to 15th March 2020)

David Neuberger, Baron Neuberger of Abbotsbury (1st October 2012 to 4th September 2017)

Anthony Hughes, Lord Hughes of Ombersley (9th April 2013 to 11th August 2018)

Roger Toulson, Lord Toulson (9th April 2013 to 22nd September 2016)

Patrick Hodge, Lord Hodge (1st October 2013 to Present)

Jill Black, Lady Black of Derwent (2nd October 2017 to 10th January 2021)

David Lloyd Jones, Lord Lloyd-Jones (2nd October 2017 to 13th January 2020 then 30th August 2020 to Present)

Michael Briggs, Lord Briggs of Westbourne (2nd October 2017 to Present)

Mary Arden, Lady Arden of Heswall (1st October 2018 to 24th January 2022)

David Kitchin, Lord Kitchin (1st October 2018 to 29th September 2023)

Philip Sales, Lord Sales (11th January 2109 to Present)

Nicholas Hamblen, Lord Hamblen of Kersey (13th January 2020 to Present)

George Leggatt, Lord Leggatt (21st April to Present)

Andrew Burrows, Lord Burrows (2nd June 2020 to Present)

Ben Stephens, Lord Stephens of Creevyloughgare (1st October 2020 to Present)

Vivien Rose, Lady Rose of Colmworth (13th April 2021 to Present)

David Richards, Lord Richards of Camberwell (3rd October 2022 to Present)

Ingrid Simler, Lady Simler (14th November 2023 to Present)

Of these seven out of a total 47 Supreme Court justices were/are jewish: Nicholas Phillips, Simon Brown, Lawrence Collins, John Dyson, David Neuberger, (10) Rose and Simler, while Brenda Hale, Patrick Hodge and Andrew Burrows are strongly supportive of jewish and/or Israeli interests.

Thus 14.9% of all members of the Supreme Court have been jewish, while jews are 0.5% of the population of Britain, which illustrates they are represented at roughly 30 times their relative representation on the current Supreme Court.

If we add in Hale, Hodge and Burrows – as known supporters of jewish and Israeli interests – then we get 25.5% of the members of the Supreme Court are known supporters of jewish and Israeli interests, which is rather frightening: isn’t it?

