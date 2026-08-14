Cast your mind back to 1st January 2014 and you’ll be forgiven if you don’t remember a quick piece of news coming across your feed before it was gone and almost memory holed forever by the internet and its increasingly heavily censored search engines.

That piece of news related to a jewish Israeli police officer in the northern Israeli city of Haifa with Rachel Avraham writing for ‘Jerusalem Online’ how:

‘Jerry Basel, a police officer at the Zebulon police station, is accused of forcefully kissing, sexually harassing, and touching the sexual organs of a female suspect that was being interrogated. During the interrogation, he closed the door, touched her against her will, and asked her to have sex with him, even though he knew she was a rape victim. The prosecution filed an indictment today in the Haifa Magistrate Court against Jerry Basel, a police officer at the Zebulon Police Station located across from the Begin Beach, who is accused of committing sexual assault, sexual harassment and breach of trust. According to the indictment, Basel and another police officer investigated a female suspect for credit card fraud. After the second police officer that was with Basel left the room, he closed the door and began to sexually harass the suspect. A short while later, he approached her and kissed her on the mouth against her will. Basel is accused of kissing her forcefully despite the fact that she told him that she was a rape victim in the past and even though a relative waited outside the interrogation room when the sexual assault took place. The suspect began to cry and attempted to get the police officer to cease his actions. He stopped only because the noise was heard outside the room and then, he immediately stopped the investigation. The police officer asked to have sex in the interrogation room After the suspects’ relative was interrogated, Basel told the female suspect to reenter the room and he closed the door again. According to the indictment against him, after Basel told the female suspect that she would be released, he started again to kiss her on the lips against her will, touched The suspect flinched from the sexual assault and asked him to cease his actions immediately, as he clarified to her that they could have sex very quickly. Only after she told him that she has a relative outside the room that is likely to hear these noises and who proceeded to enter the interrogation room did Basel stop the sexual assault. It evidently doesn’t end there. In the days after the sexual assault, according to the indictment, Basel called the suspect many times, where he stated that he misses her and begged her to come see him. She refused to see him, but bumped into him randomly on the streets a few days later, where he continued to sexually harass her. He then hugged her and kissed her on the cheek against her will.’ (1)

Now sexual assault isn’t exactly an uncommon practice for the Israeli police as well as prison guards – especially against non-jewish (Palestinian or otherwise) detainees – (2) so Basel’s behaviour is hardly surprising.

What is also not surprising is that apparently this has been completely hushed up with no further reports being made about Basel’s sexual assault of the woman.

Presumably – given the jewish as well as Israeli habit of shrieking for the roof tops if they are acquitted, released and/or found innocent – this means that Basel was quietly charged and/or disciplined by the Israeli police who then moved to cover up the public relations nightmare these incidents often morph into by simply suppressing the story, which is something the Israeli government frequently does via gag orders as the liberal Israeli journalist Richard Silverstein could tell you.

Thus, all we hear is this single report from Avraham in ‘Jerusalem Online’ and then silence.

My guess is that this was simply covered up and we’ll never hear anything more about Basel and his penchant for trying to sleep with female detainees.

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References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2014/01/case-of-jerry-basel.html

(2) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-rape-of-non-jews-by-israeli-prison; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/israel-uses-dogs-to-rape-prisoners; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-homosexual-rape-of-palestinians