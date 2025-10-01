It was recently revealed by the British ‘Daily Telegraph’ that Jeremy Newmark – who you may remember from the corruption scandal around the ‘Jewish Leadership Council’ in 2013 – has been loudly defaming British patriots and nationalists who want to raise the British and/or the English flag in a meeting of Hertsmere borough council which he at least officially leads.

We read how:

‘A Labour council leader is under fire after claiming St George flag campaigners were “nonces”. Jeremy Newmark, the Labour leader of Hertsmere borough council, Hertfordshire, described Operation Raise the Colours as “an attempt by a bunch of criminals, extremists [and] nonces to hijack our national flag”. He made the comments, which triggered gasps from his fellow councillors, at a meeting on Sept 17 in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. He is now facing calls to resign, with Conservative colleagues accusing him of “forfeiting his integrity” and “pushing people apart”.’ (1)

We further read how:

‘In response, Mr Newmark said: “I’m sorry but I’m not playing. I won’t be taking lectures on our national flag and extremism from a councillor that has the audacity to speak in almost glowing terms in his question to this council about Operation Raise the Colours. “Operation Raise the Colours – an organised and orchestrated attempt by a bunch of criminals, extremists, nonces to hijack our national flag. Yes, Cllr Rosehill, this is the organisation that you cited in glowing terms in your question – look at the individuals behind that organisation, look at the individuals behind Tommy Robinson’s event this weekend. “Look at their string of criminal convictions, sex offences, and such like, if those are the people that councillors in the group opposite see fit to quote in this chamber, see fit to laud in this chamber and to see fit to use as part of normative political discourse – something is very wrong.” (2)

Now aside from the fact Tommy Robinson and his associates are paid agents of the very state – Israel – that Newmark himself openly serves; what this reveals is the fact that Newmark despises the English people and Great Britain in general but tries to mask it by declaring that they are ‘hijacking the flag’ but yet seems to want people not fly the English and/or the British flag.

However, there is a country that Newmark is deeply and dare I say fanatically loyal to: Israel.

To quote my previous article on Newmark:

‘Jeremy Newmark – jewish Labour party councillor, former CEO of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and until 2018 the chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement – who has spent the last few years marketing himself as the apogee of moral rectitude on behalf of Israel and the jewish community. In their eternal fight against ‘hate’ aka criticism aimed at them. It turns out that during his tenure as the head of the Jewish Leadership Council – a registered charity no less - between 2011 and 2013 his ‘alleged financial irregularities were expense claims relating to family holidays in Israel; leasing a BMW worth $64,000 on which he put a personalized number plate; inflating project budgets while failing to account surpluses; routinely charging personal expenses to the organization; habitually withdrawing cash while failing to provide receipts and attempting to cover his tracks.’ Newmark – who was also closely linked to the Israeli embassy and made comments that suggested he was actually working in the UK as a foreign agent on behalf of the Israeli government – was exposed in 2013 by the JLC but they declined to do anything and are still following that course of non-action regardless of the rage from the jewish community about how bad it makes them look. The fact is however that Newmark’s corruption as well as the fact that the JLC has continued to try and cover as well as hush it up is yet another coffin in the nail of the Israel Lobby. Since it hurts its political credibility and exposes the operations of the lobby to a significant amount of scrutiny that may – if it were done diligently in my opinion would – uncover evidence of the systematic scheming to implement policies in Israel’s interests not Britain’s as well as a goodly amount of bribery and corruption. Despite the police investigation into Newmark’s corruption and links to Israeli political espionage against the United Kingdom being ongoing. Newmark was promoted to the leader of Hertsmere Borough Council – just north of London - via a political alliance with the local Liberal Democrat party in 2023. Hertsmere of course is also a very jewish English borough; hence the fact that no-one seems to care that Newmark has the subject of ongoing corruption and espionage investigations. Newmark wasted little time in shrieking his unequivocal support for Israel ‘on behalf of Hertsmere Borough Council’ of course and has also been shouting down critics at public meetings.’ (3)

So who is the ‘criminal’ and the ‘nonce’ now Jeremy?

