According to ‘Fox News’ there was so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Fort Wayne, Indiana in October 2023 where the following occurred:

‘A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 15 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to making death threats against Fort Wayne’s Jewish population.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Jeffrey Stevens had made threatening posts online through public and private messages across Facebook and the CIA’s public website.

In one of the Facebook messages sent to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD), Stevens said, “I am going to kill every Jew in Fort Wayne, and there is nothing you can do about it, because you are stupid *******… I am going to make sure I kill every one of you,” according to court documents.

Court documents from the case also indicated Stevens reportedly made a post Nov. 17 on the CIA’s website that read, “I am going to shoot every pro-Israel US government official in the head, and there is nothing you can do about it because you are the pathetic CIA. I am going to kill all of you.”

According to court documents, someone reported Stevens to the FBI National Threat Operations Center on Oct. 13, saying Stevens had made several “concerning Facebook posts” following the Hamas attack on Israel a few days earlier.

When questioned by police about some of the messages, Stevens reportedly admitted to sending them before saying he had a drinking problem.

Stevens also received two years of supervised release following his 15-month prison sentence.’ (1)