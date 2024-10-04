With the swift volte-face of the Trump administration in 2016 from the American nationalist platform on which it was elected to a neo-conservative socially liberal carbon copy of George W. Bush’s administration.

It forced many people to ask the uncomfortable and dare I say disturbing question: why?

The change all began when former editor of Breitbart and unrepentant and architect of Trump’s electoral victory Steve Bannon was removed from the National Security Council. (1) This was downplayed by supporters of American nationalism at the time, but it turned out to have been symptomatic of a significant power shift within President Trump’s inner council with Bannon’s former authority occupied by Jared Kushner the jewish husband of Trump’s favourite child Ivanka. (2)

While Bannon was then the de facto leader of the America First camp within the Trump administration; the man who he has clearly identified as the leader of the Globalist Israel First camp is Jared Kushner. (3)

Indeed, it emerged that Kushner was one of Trump’s key advisers; since it is he who brokered deals with the neo-conservative elements in the Republican Party to support Trump in exchange for certain policy considerations. (4)

He did this primarily through his marriage to Ivanka who is reportedly very much her father’s favourite. (5)

One example of this was the sudden policy U-turn on the subject of the Syrian civil war with Ivanka –according to her brother Eric Trump - being the ‘only non-expendable person’ (6) in Trump’s administration pushing her father into bombing President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian Arab Army for an alleged sarin gas attack on Islamist rebels a day or so earlier. (7)

So obvious was Jared and Ivanka’s almost omnipotent role in the Trump administration during her father’s time in office between 2016 and 2020 that Ivanka had to publicly deny that she was behind the policy U-turn on Syria, (8) but – as prominent conservative pundit Pat Buchanan noted at the time – this denial was clearly not a reflection of reality because all the evidence pointed to the contrary. (9) We know this was the case because of how close Ivanka and Jared were – and are - as a couple (10) as well as the fact that whenever someone wanted to influence the Trump administration – like Kim Kardashian (11) and others – (12) then they went to Jared Kushner not to Trump’s aides or Trump’s other children.

We also know that Jared Kushner was instrumental in getting high-ranking politicians like Chris Christie (13) and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired from the Trump administration. (14) He was also the focus of investigations into foreign campaign financing, (15) which was linked heavily – contrary to most mainstream media reporting on the subject – to Israel. (16) Israel then in turn benefited massively from Jared and Ivanka’s influence with (then) record financial support from the Trump administration, (17) the long-desired move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (18) and significant damage being done via pulling financing and lawfare to the Palestinian ability to argue their corner against Israel with the United States. (19)

Domestically Jared and Ivanka also demonstrated their power by getting stories they didn’t like pulled, (20) demanding that political comedy targeting them be suppressed (21) as well as trying to suppress investigations into tax fraud (with limited success), (22) housing permit violations (23) in addition to general financial irregularities (24) that have been used to control Kushner by the Israel Lobby. (25)

The denial of real political power by Ivanka and Jared rings hollow though since it was only with the ascent of her husband and concomitantly her influence that the betrayal of the platform that Trump got elected on took place. The simple reality is that everyone knows it was Jared and Ivanka’s doing (26) as well as the fact that other jewish White House senior staffers like Stephen Miller immediately began cosying up to Jared Kushner and distancing themselves from the Bannon faction. (27)

Indeed, we can see Jared’s sheer influence in the fact that he wrote Trump’s famous 2016 AIPAC speech (28) and the fact that President Trump suddenly started offering noxious uncritical worship of Israel’s values rather than American values (29) to his audiences as well as offering public sacrifices on the dark altar of the ‘Holocaust’ after Kushner took over from Bannon as Trump’s chief adviser. (30)

Naturally jews and their myrmidons began screeching that any criticism of - or suggestion that - Jared and Ivanka have any significant influence over Trump’s policy-making was ‘anti-Semitism’ without explaining why this was the case. (31) In exactly the same way that they routinely smeared Barack Obama’s critics as ‘racist’ for daring to criticise America’s first mulatto President. (32)

The fact remains however that the only explanation that actually makes any sense despite all the smears and attacks by the media is that Jared Kushner became an unelected Jewish Dictator of the United States via his marriage to Ivanka during the Trump administration of 2016 to 2020.

