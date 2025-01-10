Another day and yet another jewish child molester.

In this case a quite famous jew - of the Conservative-Reconstructionist flavour - who served as the front man for the fast food chain Subway for for fifteen years: Jared Fogle.

It turns out that Fogle - who also set up a charity to combat childhood obesity (possibly because he was sexually attract to thinner children [primarily 13-16 year old non-jewish girls]) - was a paedophile - in both the active and passive senses - as he admitted in court on the 19th August 2015. Fogle liked to visit schools to 'raise awareness' of childhood obesity as he grew up quite literally as the fat jewish kid in his area.

Fogle has fourteen known victims - primarily non-jewish girls - as far as we know, but in all probability there are more who don't have as much evidence of what he did to them as those mentioned with the latter due to be in receipt of significant damage payments from Fogle's personal fortune. (1)

Fogle's sexual 'other side' so-to-speak was only discovered in July 2015 when police raided his house in the ironically named suburb of Indianapolis called Zionsville. (2) Indeed Fogle even planned his work for Subway around his child molestation and made sure business trips had a child waiting for him to rape once he had finished for the day.

The FBI you see had had a former journalist named Rochelle Herman-Walrond wear a wire while talking to Fogle for four and a half years where he openly professed a desire to have sexual intercourse with young children. (3)

The transcripts of these conversations - which came out into the public domain at Fogle's trial - inform us that Fogle openly admitted to having had sex with young male children for four and a half year before his house was raided by the FBI in July 2015.

For example Fogle is recorded to have stated:

'I had a little boy. It was amazing. It just felt so good. I mean, it felt — it felt so good.' (4)

In these transcripts we also read how Fogle actually sought Herman-Walrond's consent to put hidden cameras in the rooms of her two young children as he found them to be 'hot'. (5)

Fogle's defence - conducted by his jewish lawyer Jeremy Margolis - against the child molestation charges in his trial was characteristically weak as he claimed his 245 pound weight had made him 'hyper sexual' and he had simply transferred his craving for pleasure from food to sex. This whole line of argument was (obviously) a contrived plea for pity since Fogle's account describes him as the victim (how typical is that?) obsessing over sixteen/seventeen year olds at first and seeking out (non-jewish) prostitutes of that age then going younger and younger. (6)

The judge - Tanya Wilton Pratt - rightly threw out this argument and pointed out that comparatively speaking Fogle's child molestation was extreme even by the standard of your average paedophile. After all if Fogle was merely 'hyper sexual' then he would have just sought sex and not have been extremely specific about having sex with the youngest possible teenagers/children.

Judge Pratt then did the world a favour and actually imposed a harsher sentence of imprisonment - fifteen years and eight months - than the prosecution's plea bargain requested. (7)

Sick: huh?

The question that needs to be asked is why the FBI took so long to act against Fogle when they had clear evidence of him being a predatory paedophile and child molester actively engaged in raping young children both in the United States and internationally.

Does the fact that Fogle was well-known to be jewish have something to do with it?

I rather think it might for the simple reason that the FBI may well have felt - as noted by James Petras in regards to the behaviour of the Israel Lobby in the United States - that they needed far more evidence than would normally be required in order to prosecute Fogle. As there was a significant risk that he might scream 'anti-Semitism' and bring the hate-filled wrath of the organized jewish community upon the government of the United States with the additional evidence being required to attempt to convince the organized jewish community not to defend one of their own.

Such a lovely guy Jared Fogle...

One just wonders if Fogle targeted underage non-jewish girls specifically (he married two non-jewish women after all) and in line with Judaism's injunction that adulthood begins for a girl at the age of twelve.

Hmm... coincidence much?

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.haaretz.com/jewish-world/jewish-world-news/1.671976

(2) Ibid.

(3) http://www.inquisitr.com/2534363/fbi-was-aware-jared-fogle-was-a-pedophile-years-before-his-arrest-report-says/

(4) Ibid.

(5) Ibid.

(6) http://nypost.com/2015/11/19/jared-fogle-gets-15-years-in-prison-for-sex-crimes/

(7) http://www.themarysue.com/scumbag-jared-fogles-defense/