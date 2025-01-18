In the last week we were treated to the news that yet another senior member of the jewish establishment in the United Kingdom has been arrested for being a paedophile and active homosexual child molester.

To quote Lee Harpin over at ‘Jewish News’:

‘A former Labour minister and Jewish Labour Movement chair has been arrested on suspicion of “engaging in sexual communication with a child”. Ivor Caplin, 66, was released on bail after spending the night in a police cell, with officers launching an investigation into the alleged incident. The former Veterans Minister under Tony Blair was stopped by a group of activists last Saturday who claimed they had arranged to meet him posing as an “underage boy”. A video allegedly showed a man who identified himself as Caplin, wearing a black trench coat and a red cap, being held by officers. A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed: “A 66-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on 11 January has been released on bail until 10 April while further enquiries are carried out. “A 40-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on 11 January has also been released on bail until 11 April.” Reports suggested a £350,000 apartment in Hove was searched by police officers on Saturday with a number of items allegedly seized as evidence. Caplin was suspended from the Labour Party last year over undisclosed ‘serious allegations’, which he denies. He became the new chair of JLM in 2018 when he replaced Jeremy Newmark – who resigned from the post in February that year. But less than eight months after he took the JLM role, Caplin faced a challenge to his leadership following claims he was failing to take a tough enough stance on behalf of members during meetings with Jeremy Corbyn led Labour leadership. Caplin was then replaced as JLM chair by Mike Katz. He was first elected as a MP for Hove in 1997 and represented the constituency until 2005. In 2001 he became an assistant Government whip, and then a junior defence minister and minister for Veterans at the Ministry of Defence.’ (1)

Caplin is no small fry then he is both a former minister, two term Labour MP and former head of the ‘Jewish Labour Movement’ after his predecessor jewish pro-Israel lobbyist Jeremy Newmark was forced to step down due to corruption and defrauding the ‘Jewish Labour Movement’ out of tens of thousands of pounds. (2)

Now Caplin has been arrested in flagrante delicto trying to meet up with a child to have sexual intercourse – my guess is that Caplin met said child and communicated his desire to have sexual intercourse on either of two jewish-owned ‘gay sex date’ apps ‘Grindr’ (3) or ‘Scruff’ – (4) and hell has proverbially broke loose as it appears that the jewish-run Labour party in Britain was at least somewhat aware of the problem with Charlie Duffield writing for LBC that:

‘In May last year, Caplin was suspended because of undisclosed "serious allegations", which he denies.’ (5)

This is bad enough for British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his jewish wife (6) - who are both heavily beholden to both jewish and Israeli interests (and money) - (7) but it turns out Caplin had just begun a new career as a guest speaker at ‘GB News’ as an ardent defender and apologist for Starmer’s ailing Labour government! (8)

It also turns out that Caplin’s X (formerly Twitter) feed was an utter sewer of homosexual pornography, requests for anal sex and pro-Labour (and pro-Starmer) propaganda. (9)

As Jo Wadsworth at ‘Brighton and Hove News’ explains:

‘In recent weeks, Mr Caplin has been tweeting increasingly explicit images of young men, ranging from semi-naked stills to pornographic videos.’ (10)

Not a good look for Sir Keir and his jewish masters!

Indeed, in desperation the ‘Anti-Fascist’ propaganda of the British Labour party has tried to defend Caplin by changing ‘child’ to ’15 year old boy’ – notice the unstated implication that said child is ‘almost legal’ and thus it is ‘okay’ – as well as writing rather bizarrely that:

‘Given the new allegations, you could theorise that Caplin wanted to engage with young men in such a way that they knew who he was and understood the power he once held. If he’s proven to be a child groomer, this would be predictable behaviour for a celebrity abuser.’ (11)

Basically ‘it is all about power’ with a side implication of ‘Caplin did nothing wrong’… well apart from solicit a child for sex on the internet…

Could the jews who run the political left and Britain’s Labour party get any more despicable?

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/caplin-arrested-on-suspicion-of-engaging-in-sexual-communication-with-a-child/

(2) On Newmark’s crimes and corruption as well as his role as an active agent of the Israeli government see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jeremy-newmark-a-corrupt-israeli

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/grindr-joel-simkhai-and-the-jews

(4) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/eric-silverberg-the-jew-behind-scruff

(5) https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/former-labour-mp-arrested-during-paedophile-sting-months-after-suspended/

(6) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/is-keir-starmer-jewish

(7) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/keir-starmer-the-jews-and-israel

(8) https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2025/01/12/ivor-caplin-child-abuse/

(9) Ibid.

(10) https://www.brightonandhovenews.org/2024/06/11/former-hove-mp-suspended-from-party-over-serious-allegations/

(11) https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2025/01/12/ivor-caplin-child-abuse/