Thanks to the ‘Times of Israel’ yet another serial jewish child molester has been highlighted and they are once again Israeli with the ‘Times of Israel’ writing how in 2004 one Itay Leibovitch – who now wants to be known as Yisrael Gur-Aryeh – was:

‘Sentenced to 24 years in prison for the rape of two girls, aged 9 and 11, as well as sexual assault of several others. His youngest victim was reportedly just four years old.’ (1)

We further read how:

‘Leibovitch would follow his victims to identify when they were alone, or apply for jobs that gave him access to vulnerable children, such as security guard in a kindergarten or instructor at a center for children from troubled homes. He was convicted after confessing to his crimes.’ (2)

So essentially Israel has released a jewish serial child rapist – guilty not just of the more common pre-teen sexual molestation and/or statutory rape but of raping children as young as four – and – as detailed in the article – they have no way to control Leibovitch/ Gur-Aryeh once he is out, and he can simply resume his sexual predation at will.

If only there were a simple solution to such problems…

