One of the major horrors that has largely covered up by the mainstream media in the West is the fact that in 2025 the ‘Committee for the Advancement of Women’s Status’ of the Israeli Knesset heard the testimony of multiple female victims of what has been termed ‘Israel’s Satanic Ritual Abuse’ scandal in the vein of the charge of satanic ritual abuse that became common in the Western world in the 1980s and 1990s.

Documenting this Ariella Karmel wrote in the ‘Times of Israel’ on 25th August 2025 how:

‘Several women alleged that religious and community leaders had participated in the abuse. One woman named Yael Ariel testified that she had heard accounts from several women alleging that “doctors, educators, police officers, and both former and current Knesset members” took part.’ ‘The July 27 hearing included testimony from alleged victims, now adults, regarding abuse they had experienced as children, primarily in the ultra-Orthodox and national-religious communities in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Haifa, Safed and elsewhere. Accusers recounted tales of gruesome sexual abuse they experienced as children, usually by groups of people, involving ritualistic, religious rhetoric and iconography. The abuse took place in schools, synagogues, private homes, warehouses, cemeteries and forests, they alleged.’ “I was around 15, tied to a torture bed in basements in the Tel Aviv area,” said one women, recalling an incident in which her abusers — including family members — slaughtered a snake, mixed its blood with hers and drank it, while raping her and calling her a “holy vessel.” “They tied me up in every possible way, using whips and electric shocks, raping me,” said another survivor, who testified that she was 5 years old when she began suffering “unbearable abuse,” including by religious leaders and educators who told her that she was “defective” and needed to be “fixed.”’ (1)

This was confirmed by further testimony heard by the committee with Noa Shpigel writing in ‘Haaretz’ on 4th December 2025 how:

‘Among the testimonies was that of Hadar Feldman, who told the lawmakers that when she was eight and a half years old, her father would take her once a week to the room of a then-lawmaker, where she was sexually abused. “I had to drink two small cups [of an intoxicating substance] and would lose consciousness,” she said. “He’d then do whatever he wanted to me, once a week, for a year and a half.” […] Feldman said that between the ages of 7 and 21, her father would “sell” her. “For years on end, I was brutally raped by a whole audience of participants, at least seven, sometimes even twenty.” She told the lawmakers that the abuse was carried out by cults that subjected the children to “religious ritual ceremonies,” including one called “In the Name of the Righteous Rabbi,” during which the children were tortured and forced to inflict pain on one another. “They’d smear us with feces,” she said. “I had to dig a grave for myself with my hands and lie in it while they poured boxes of spiders on us.”’ ‘During the discussion, the testimony of another woman, M., was read aloud. She wrote: “I was brutally raped. I was forced to perform horrific acts, all in the presence of very important people, physicians and rabbis.” “It was a horrifying ritual in which these individuals celebrated death and celebrated exploitation. They must be punished.” M. added that the abuse stopped only after she completely severed ties with her family, and that as long as she continued to visit, the assaults persisted.’ ‘Another woman, S., told the lawmakers that her attackers would abduct her at night from her bed. “They hung me upside down by my legs and electrocuted me with a stun gun on intimate parts of my body,” she said, adding that they forced her to watch the murder of small children. She also described being made to dig her own grave. “These people are walking freely among us. I testified for more than five hours. I provided details, locations and names. I want to know that we are being taken seriously,” she said.’ ‘A., who also testified that she had suffered ritualistic sexual abuse, criticized the authorities for their ineffective response. “I received a summons to Unit 105 [the specialized police unit for sexual-abuse cases] and met investigators with a lot of goodwill. I arrived there, and she didn’t know anything. I spent more than a hundred hours with the police,” she said.’ ‘She described the investigators as helpless and said they explained that they could not reopen cases that had already been closed. “I brought a huge amount of information that could be cross-checked, but they told me that the larger the case is, the harder it is to verify the details,” she said, adding that the investigators told her that if there were any doubts about her testimony, they would not submit the case for prosecution “so that the State Prosecutor’s Office wouldn’t lose.”’ (2)

Now in the above testimony from victims of said ‘ritual sex abuse’ we can see that while there is a lot of detail – and it is freely admitted by both the journalists covering this and the victims themselves that there is a lot of detail that needs to be cross checked and fact checked (usually a good sign in ‘witness testimony’ terms) – we can see that what is being described is less a classic ‘satanic ritual abuse’ cult as was widely claimed to exist in the so-called ‘Satanic Panic’ in the United States in the late 1980s to mid-1990s, but rather some kind of weird localized jewish sex cult (like the heavily jewish ‘NXIVM’ sex cult around Keith Raniere in the United States that was exposed in 2017-2018) (3) primarily consisting of religious Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox jews.

This is - in and of itself - hardly a surprise given that we know that Judaism has heavy elements of sexuality within it (4) and we know that Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox jews not infrequently (and usually secretly) engage in ‘kinky sex’ related to BDSM. (5) This is also related to transgression within Judaism which is heavily sex-based and such ‘kink’ outlets naturally appeal to jews.

Even secular jews appear to have similar tastes as we can see in the recent examples of Neil Gaiman, (6) Richard Emory McGary Jr., (7) Howard Rubin (8) and Steven Schachter. (9)

Nor are such weird cults with a sexual focus uncommon in Judaism with the Breslov Hasidim in Israel engaging in child marriage and sex with children, (10) while the Lev Tahor ultra-Orthodox cult around Rabbi Shlomo Helbrans does the same. (11)

The point is that if there wasn’t a track record of such behaviour – and that it has been largely ignored and unpunished – among both jews and Israelis. Then such allegations would be far more difficult to believe, but because there is such a religious and secular track record among the jews. It makes the claims of the victims infinitely more believable.

The exact rituals that are allegedly being engaged are unknown, but we do know that part of Kabbalah is linked to (and used in) ‘sex magic’ (12) and that Kabbalistic learning and ritual is widely practiced/engaged in by ultra-Orthodox jews (i.e., those primarily being accused in the ‘ritual sexual abuse’ allegations in the Israeli Knesset).

Thus, we can see that the evidence we have so far from the hearings before the Knesset’s ‘Committee for the Advancement of Women’s Status’ track in terms of evidence and are generally confirmed by what we already know.

It rather looks like – unlike so many allegations of this type – the Israeli ‘Satanic Ritual Abuse Scandal’ is actually real and not a phantasm conjured in the minds of hysterical and/or mentally-ill women with so-called ‘repressed memories’.

On that I’ll leave Ariella Karmel to have the last word on this for now:

‘“There are many problems in the Israel Police. Complaints often aren’t followed up on. Cases are closed quickly. As a result, victims feel like there’s no point in going to the police,” she said. Sulitzeanu said ultra-Orthodox communities seemed particularly susceptible to harboring such brutal maltreatment, with the wide authority granted rabbis and community leaders easily abused and a insular bonds creating a strong code of silence and distrust of the outside. “When there’s a perpetrator among them, they prefer to silence the victim and deny what’s happening,” Sulitzeanu said. “All it takes is one evil person who, under the guise of a rabbi, gains people’s trust.” Aloni noted that alleged abuse of this kind would require the type of insular community that could foster a network of people willing to cooperate and keep quiet.’ ‘Both Tamano-Shata and Lazimi noted the irony of discussing sexual abuse at a time when Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky had just been appointed to head the powerful Knesset Finance Committee despite being under a police investigation for rape. Milwidsky is a close follower of Michael Laitman, who has been accused of rape and is the head of the Bnei Baruch kabbalistic cult, which has been accused by former members of sexual exploitation. “We have received testimonies about organized ritual abuse and are demanding answers — sometimes forcefully — because we are driven by a sense of mission and purpose,” said Tamano-Shata. “I sent a letter to the Knesset speaker stating that MK Hanoch Milwidsky, who is in the midst of major investigations and serious allegations — though the presumption of innocence applies — should not be appointed to such a powerful position while under investigation for such grave offenses, including sexual offenses and extortion.” “It cannot be that this place ignores such a serious phenomenon,” Lazimi said of Milwidsky’s appointment during the hearing. “The chair of the Finance Committee cannot be a suspect in such extreme cases.” A second lawmaker, Avraham Bezalel, recently resigned from the Knesset, following what a Haaretz report described as “allegations of inappropriate acts.” National broadcaster Kan reported that a young Haredi man alleged that Bezalel had harmed him. Another case remains shrouded in secrecy. In April, allegations of sexual abuse were made against a government minister by the minister’s daughter. The case is under one of the most sweeping gag orders in recent memory, and the press is barred from naming those involved or reporting on the details of the investigation, though the allegations were made public on social media and details of the case can be found on the minister’s Wikipedia page. Sulitzeanu noted that allegations are often leveled against people in positions of power who can use their influence to silence claims against them. “These are group assaults involving multiple perpetrators, including rabbis. In some cases, the parents knew. There is, in many cases, also child trafficking,” she said.’ (13)

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References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/horrifying-testimonies-seek-to-lift-shroud-of-silence-around-ritual-sex-abuse-claims/

(2) https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-12-04/ty-article/.premium/knesset-hears-testimonies-of-ritualistic-sexual-abuse-allegations-against-former-mk/0000019a-e675-dc6c-a3ff-e6fd0d670000; confirmed by https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bkhc9fnbzl

(3) On ‘NXIVM’s’ strong jewish connections see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/nxivms-jewish-connection

(4) Cf. Daniel Boyarin, 1995, ‘Carnal Israel: Reading Sex in Talmudic Culture’, 1st Edition, University of California Press: Los Angeles and David Bakan, 1958, ‘Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition’, 1st Edition, D. van Nostrand: Princeton

(5) For example, see: https://www.ynetnews.com/jewish-world/article/hyt0aifzfe; https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/hannahfrishberg/dominatrixes-orthodox-jewish-haredi-kink-bdsm-brooklyn; https://www.judaismunbound.com/2026-courses/p/torah-of-kink

(6) On Gaiman, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/neil-gaiman-batshit-bullying-and

(7) On McGary Jr., please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/richard-emory-mcgary-jr-jewish-serial

(8) On Rubin, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/howard-rubin-jewish-serial-rapist

(9) On Schachter, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/steven-schachter-spanking-as-psychology

(10) https://www.israelhayom.com/2026/10/19/how-a-cult-marrying-off-underage-girls-evades-israeli-authorities/; https://www.timesofisrael.com/hasidic-sect-in-yavneel-churns-out-child-brides-and-covers-up-sex-abuse-report/; https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/police-detain-yavneel-sect-members-suspected-of-conducting-underage-marriages/; https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/the-doc-that-shocked-israel/

(11) https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/r1b18h4ygx; https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/top-lev-tahor-leaders-convicted-trial-child-sexual-exploitation-and-kidnapping; https://www.occrp.org/en/news/lev-tahor-leaders-sentenced-for-child-kidnapping-and-sex-trafficking

(12) Cf. Marla Segol, 2021, ‘Kabbalah and Sex Magic: A Mythical-Ritual Genealogy’, 1st Edition, Pennsylvania State University Press: University Park

(13) https://www.timesofisrael.com/horrifying-testimonies-seek-to-lift-shroud-of-silence-around-ritual-sex-abuse-claims/