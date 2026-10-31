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Karen Keener's avatar
Karen Keener
12h

It's hard to know what's true. Sex offenders seem to get harbor in Israel, so the fact that sexual abuse is rampant there is not surprising. However, where is someone getting boxes of spiders just to pour on kids in a grave they dug for themselves at 5 while everyone waited for a small child to dig a grave (no small feat, and not shortcuts for grave digging) for amusement? At some point, you wonder if they were punishing themselves. Try getting a 13 year old to dig anything... It's the same people that said human lampshades were part of the holocaust. The more exaggerated the allegations, the less likely it is to be true.

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The Pragmatic Prognosticator's avatar
The Pragmatic Prognosticator
31m

Demonspawn. Serpent Seedline.

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