On 11th October 2026 the ‘Times of Israel’ published an article on the fact that the (largely Israeli jewish) passengers at the centre of the ‘FlyDubai Flight FZ1073’ incident – about which jews have been shrieking since it occurred on 30th September 2026 – were pursuing a class action lawsuit against the airline ‘FlyDubai’ as well as the governments of Israel and the United Arab Emirates demanding ‘compensation’ to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars ‘for their trauma’.

I have previously commented on the absurd ‘official narrative’ that Israel and the jewish-dominated mainstream media has been promoting whereby an Israeli plumber with no pilot training or experience apart from an unhealthy obsession with the TV series ‘Air Crash Investigations’ which apparently ‘told him what to do’ (it doesn’t) and how it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. (1)

However, I was amused – although not surprised – by the ‘Times of Israel’s’ report, which reads as follows:

‘The majority of the passengers on the flydubai flight that underwent a thwarted terror attack are readying a massive class action suit against the airline as well as the transportation ministries of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the Calcalist business news outlet reported Sunday. The suit will seek hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for the incident on flydubai Flight 1073, on which the Omani copilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane, only to be stopped by the wounded captain and several Israeli passengers. The suit is the latest attempt to hold authorities accountable for the September 30 attack. Israel’s Transportation Ministry, which is responsible for civil aviation safety and oversight of foreign flights, has faced heavy scrutiny in the wake of the incident. The attack is still being investigated, and on Saturday, Asaf Rajuan, one of the passengers who stopped the attack, recalled his suspicions about members of the flight crew, though investigators do not believe they were involved. Some 100 of the 174 passengers have signed onto the legal effort, and have appointed a committee from the passenger body to manage the suit. It will be led by Tzvika Manes, one of the Israelis who subdued the attacker and who is CEO of Bank Leumi’s underwriting arm Barak Leumi, a position that gives him international legal contacts, according to the report. Other members of the committee include Tal Eisenberg, an Israeli lawyer based in Singapore, Daniel Schlichter, Itay Perlman and Shir Maor, Calcalist reported. The passengers are organizing the effort via a group chat on the WhatsApp messaging platform that they began organizing before disembarking from the plane. The passengers’ committee will seek legal representation and may also sue governments beyond Israel and the UAE, since some passengers hold citizenship elsewhere. Those who have not signed onto the suit may still be considering doing so, or may pursue legal action on their own. Hebrew media reports citing legal experts, said in the days after the flight that passengers could expect to win approximately $200,000 to $250,000 each in compensation due to the attack. Were each of the 174 passengers to receive that amount, the total sum would add up to $43.5 million, excluding legal fees and other ancillary costs. The passengers would be able to sue the airline under the Montreal Convention, an international framework for compensating passengers for damage, injury or death during a flight. Israel and the UAE are parties to the convention. The Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between the countries in 2020, also contain text on aviation safety.’ (2)

Now I don’t think you can get an any more stereotypically jewish thing to do in the event of being subjected to a ‘terrorist attack’ than to immediately begin a massive lawsuit against the company and governments who helped saved you from death demanding that they pay you hundreds millions of dollars ‘for your trauma’ – shades of the ‘Holocaust reparations’ racket anyone? – and that said class action law suit is being led by a prominent jewish banker using jewish lawyers to go after… well… a large number of other jews.

Naturally of course the Israeli government will simply try – by hook or by crook – to claim these hundreds of millions of dollars back off the long-suffering American taxpayer as ‘expenses’ and foist yet another massive raid on the much-depleted US treasury.

It just goes to show that jews never beat the ‘anti-Semitic’ stereotypes of them – both current and historic – and are frankly the most evil and absolutely selfish group of humans that I have ever discovered.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-likely-truth-about-flydubai-flight

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/flydubai-passengers-said-preparing-huge-class-action-suit-against-airline-governments/