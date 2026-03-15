According to an article published on ‘World Israel News’ syndicated from the ‘Jewish News Syndicate’ several Israeli jews – all but one being IDF personnel/reservists – have been arrested and charged by the Israeli police and Shin Bet after they used classified military intelligence as ‘insider information’ – which it quite literally is in possibly the strongest sense of the term – so they could place bets on future events based on that intelligence and earn large amounts of money.

As ‘World Israel News’ explains:

‘An Israel Defense Forces reservist along with an Israeli civilian was indicted on Thursday on charges of placing bets on the Polymarket gambling website based on classified military information, according to a joint statement released on Thursday by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Israel Police, and the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The prosecution filed indictments for serious security offenses, as well as bribery and obstruction of justice. Several additional IDF reservists were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Only parts of the affair were cleared for publication by the court, and the identities of those involved remain under a gag order.

The probe was conducted jointly by the ISA and the Arzim Central Unit—a joint unit of the Defense Ministry and the Israel Police—together with the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) and the IDF’s Information Security Department, accompanied by the Cyber Department of the State Attorney’s Office, according to the statement.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, the defendants allegedly placed bets on Polymarket that yielded hundreds of thousands of shekels in profit.

The betting website is a U.S. cryptocurrency-based prediction market launched in 2020 that allows people to place bets on a wide range of future events, such as sports matches, economic outcomes, and geopolitical events, including, for example, the recent deposition of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The statement issued by Israeli authorities stressed that “placing such bets based on secret and classified information poses a genuine security risk to IDF operations and to state security.”

Israeli security agencies “view the alleged actions with great severity and will act decisively to thwart and bring to justice anyone involved in the unlawful use of classified information,” the statement added.

A source familiar with the investigation told Israel’s Channel 12 News that “the security offenses should not be taken lightly—but they are not extremely serious and do not come close to an intention to harm state security. These were not very senior security officials, as some tried to portray them on social media.”

The report said that an anonymous user, who had never been active before on Polymarket, placed unusual bets before the Israel-Iran war broke out in June.

This user allegedly made accurate predictions in separate bets: that Israel would strike Iran by the end of June, that Israel would strike Iran before July, that Israel would strike on June 13, and additionally, that the operation would conclude by July.

These predictions yielded the user an estimated net profit of some $153,000, according to Channel 12.

The IDF released a statement condemning the actions of the reservists, saying that the use of highly classified information for the purpose of personal gain “constitutes a grave ethical failure and a clear crossing of a red line.

“We clarify that, according to the findings of the investigation, no operational damage was caused in the current incident. The IDF will not tolerate such conduct. In the wake of the incident, steps have been taken, and procedures will be sharpened across all IDF units, with the aim of preventing the recurrence of similar cases,” the statement read.’ (1)