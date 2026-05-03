In the wake of the controversy over the homosexual rape of male Palestinian detainees at Israel’s Sde Teiman in the Negev Desert and the fact that all charges were dropped against the jewish perpetrators on spurious grounds which I have covered in a separate article. (1) Older charges from June 2024 related to the conduct of jewish guards at Sde Teiman towards Palestinian prisoners have received unexpected confirmation recently.

Namely that the Israeli jews of Sde Teiman use specially trained dogs to rape male Palestinian prisoners as a means of degradation and breaking them. (2)

One such survivor testimony is provided by the ‘Palestinian Centre for Human Rights’ and reads as follows:

‘I was moved to a section I didn’t know inside Sde Teiman. During the first weeks there, amid repeated suppression operations, I was taken with a group of detainees in a degrading manner to a place far from the cameras—a passage between sections. We were stripped completely. Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me. Then one of the dogs raped me—the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces. The dog’s assault lasted about three minutes; the overall suppression lasted about three hours. Because of the severe beating, all of us sustained injuries across our bodies. I suffered a severe psychological breakdown and deep humiliation; I lost control because I could never have imagined experiencing such a thing. Afterward, a doctor stitched a wound in my head caused by the torture—seven stitches without anesthesia. I also suffered bruises, fractures in my limbs, and a rib fracture.’ (3)

Now while it is easy to suggest that this is just Palestinian detainees weaponizing their experience in Israeli prisons to make up atrocity claims and why I am generally cautious about overly sensational claims (since it is all too easy for people to make up plausible sounding torture/atrocity claims which are also hard to disprove). The fact is that recently jewish anti-Zionists have actually gotten testimony from IDF personnel who served at Sde Teiman about how this is in fact true.

Garsha Vazirian explains what they testified as having occurred in a recent article for the ‘Tehran Times’ as follows:

‘While the international community has grown accustomed to reports of beatings and sleep deprivation of Palestinians, the surfacing of detailed testimonies between 2024 and 2026 has exposed a far more perverse reality. Israeli detention centers, specifically the notorious Sde Teiman facility in the Negev, have become laboratories for a systematic program of sexualized torture involving the use of trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. This is a documented policy aimed at the absolute destruction of the Palestinian social and individual identity. The insider’s confirmation of the unthinkable The confirmation of these horrors has recently broken through the usual walls of Israeli military censorship. Shaiel Ben-Ephraim, a geopolitical analyst and former soldier, provided a rare and chilling corroboration on April 18. After interviewing two guards from the Sde Teiman facility, Ben-Ephraim revealed that the practice of using dogs for sexual abuse is an open secret within the ranks. One guard admitted to witnessing acts so graphic they were too awful to speak of, while another confirmed that the rumors of dog-involved rape were widely believed to be true by the staff. The conclusion drawn by Ben-Ephraim was absolute: the evidence is mountainous, and the abuse remains an ongoing reality. This internal testimony aligns with investigations by B’Tselem, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights. These organizations have documented a shift from traditional interrogation to a network of “torture camps” where the primary goal is the total destruction of the Palestinian psyche. The use of dogs in this context is particularly insidious, as it weaponizes cultural stigmas and religious sensitivities to maximize the victim’s lifelong trauma and social isolation. The survivors who have managed to speak out describe a level of sadism that defies conventional military discipline. A 35-year-old father identified as A.A., who was held for 19 months at Sde Teiman, recounted being taken to a corridor deliberately chosen because it was away from cameras. There, he was stripped and subjected to a three-minute anal rape by a dog that appeared to be trained for the task. As the animal assaulted him, Israeli soldiers watched, laughed, and sprayed pepper spray into his face to compound the agony. A.A. later described a complete psychological collapse, noting that he could never have imagined such a thing was humanly possible. Other accounts are equally harrowing. A 43-year-old detainee named Wajdi told Euro-Med Monitor that he was tied to a metal bed and raped by both a soldier and a dog while other guards filmed the event for future mockery. The use of cameras suggests a tactical motive, where the footage is used as a tool for blackmail to ensure the victim remains broken and silent even after release. A particularly horrific case is the testimony of a detainee who witnessed a dog maul another prisoner’s genitals at a military outpost until the victim bled to death in his arms. In another case, Nihad, a 50-year-old father, described a pre-dawn raid where soldiers ordered a police dog to sexually assault him, calling it “the most painful moments” of his life.’ (4)

The evidence then is pretty good that Israeli jews are indeed using specially trained dogs to rape Palestinian detainees in Sde Teiman, because we’ve now got not only victim testimony but also the testimony of former IDF personnel at Sde Teiman. This per force means that such charges have gone from ‘possible but probably not true’ to ‘possible and probably true’ with the only necessary requirement to absolutely prove this beyond any doubt is a practice at Sde Teiman being documentary, photographic and/or video evidence.

Further it is worth pointing out that we know exactly where Israeli jews got this idea from as it is a famous false claim made by jews concerning Klaus Barbie - the famous Gestapo chief of Lyon during the Second World War – where so-called ‘survivors’ claimed he had a dog rape them, but only suddenly recalled sometime in the 1970s/1980s by an unnamed ‘French resistance fighter’ and ‘Holocaust Survivor’ to then be included in Canadian jewess and fake ‘Holocaust Survivor’ Erna Paris’ 1985 book about Klaus Barbie: ‘Unhealed Wounds’. (5)

This is why I’ve long referred to the concept of ‘the Nazi’ – rather than the National Socialist or Nazi of history and current reality – as being a reflection of jewish psychology both in terms of what jews truly fear but also what jews desire to be. (6)

When we see jews behaving like ‘Nazis’ from Hollywood films in the Diaspora as well as Israel it isn’t because actual Nazis behaved that way – even units like the Dirlewanger Brigade for example were far less horrible than usually claimed – but rather because the ‘Nazi’ of Hollywood is essentially a jew with a swastika.

Thus, it should be no surprise that jewish fantasies from the so-called ‘Holocaust’ about ‘the Nazis’ using dogs to rape them while they were being interrogated in Lyon have now transmogrified in Israel into an actual practice by jews towards non-jews because jewish psychology and deviant sexual desires have turned a degenerate and disgusting fantasy into an even worse reality.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-homosexual-rape-of-palestinians

(2) https://www.972mag.com/sde-teiman-prisoners-lawyer-mahajneh/

(3) https://pchrgaza.org/pchr-documents-testimonies-of-systematic-rape-and-sexual-torture-in-israeli-detention-against-released-palestinian-detainees/

(4) https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/525602/Israel-s-canine-unit-of-sexual-torture

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-47

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/nazis-a-jewish-creation