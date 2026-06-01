In late April/early May 2026 reports began to circulate in the mainstream media about a major diplomatic spat between the Israeli state and the jewish satrapy of Ukraine. The spat was over Israel predictably screwing over its own Ukrainian subsidiary by quietly entering into agreement with Vladimir Putin’s Russia to purchase grain from them – despite claiming to be an ‘agricultural power’ Israel in fact imports more than half of its food – (1) presumably as a way for Israel to further profit from the war in the Ukraine by getting a large amount of cheap food, which in turn could help offset Israel’s constant economic woes and spiralling cost of living (especially as regards the cost of food). (2)

What happened is mapped out by Liliia Rzheutska writing in ‘Deutsche Welle’ on 5th May 2026 as follows:

‘Relations between Ukraine and Israel have long been friendly and cooperative — that is, until a dispute over grain kicked off. It started with a Facebook post by Kateryna Yaresko, a journalist with the SeaKrime project, part of the Myrotvorets Center, an independent organization that investigates crimes against Ukraine’s national security. On April 12, she reported that the Russian cargo ship Abinsk had arrived at an Israeli port, carrying stolen Ukrainian grain. She said the Abinsk came to Haifa, in Israel, with a cargo of 43,765.18 tons of wheat from the occupied territories of Ukraine. There was no official confirmation of this information at the time of publication. Two weeks later, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that another ship carrying grain stolen by Russia from Ukraine’s occupied territories had docked in Israel. As a result, the Israeli ambassador in Kyiv was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. “It is difficult to understand Israel’s lack of appropriate response to Ukraine’s legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa,” Sybiha said on social media platform X. “Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations.” That same day, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar responded to Kyiv’s outrage. “Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided,” he wrote on X, adding that the matter would be probed and that the Israeli authorities would act in accordance with the law. “You did not even submit a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social networks,” he said. “Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media.” For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a timeline of the grain dispute. It said the issue was discussed by diplomats from both countries in late March, and on April 15, Ukraine requested international legal assistance from Israel regarding the ship called Abinsk. “The Israeli side prematurely concluded the unloading of the ship and allowed it to depart — despite Ukraine’s request not to do so,” the Foreign Ministry said.’ (3)

In summary: Israel was trying to quietly import cheap Ukrainian grain harvested from the areas of the country currently under Russian rule and Ukraine requested them to stop doing so, Israel simply ignored the Ukrainian requests and then a frustrated Ukrainian government decided as Israel was ignoring its requests: it would go public with the information.

Israel then promptly got massively upset that Ukraine would dare air what they were up to public forcing Israel to acknowledge what it was doing publicly or deny it and – in effect – cancel their importation agreement with Russia. Instead of just doing what the Israelis wanted them to do of getting upset in diplomatic backchannels outside of the public gaze and thus allowing Israel to ignore Ukraine by using its unprecedented political and financial lobbying power in the United States – Ukraine’s main sugar daddy – to put their jewish satrap in Ukraine Zelensky back in his place rather than have him upset the apple cart by exposing the reality of jewish power in public.

We can see this in ‘United with Israel’s’ attempt to spin this as ‘not being Israel’s fault’ when they write as follows:

‘Ukraine on Tuesday accused Israel of allowing ships carrying grain allegedly looted from Russian-occupied territories to dock at its ports, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning that Kyiv is preparing sanctions against those involved. “In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods entails legal liability. This applies, in particular, to grain stolen by Russia,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X. He said another vessel carrying such grain had arrived at an Israeli port and was preparing to unload, adding, “This is not, and cannot be, legitimate business.” Zelensky argued that Israeli authorities “cannot be unaware” of the ships entering the country and the cargo they carry, accusing Russia of systematically seizing grain from occupied Ukrainian territories and exporting it through networks linked to the occupation. Ukraine, he said, has taken diplomatic steps to prevent such shipments, but “yet another such vessel has not been stopped.” In response, Zelensky announced that Kyiv is moving forward with punitive measures. “Based on information from our intelligence services, Ukraine is preparing a relevant sanctions package that will cover both those directly transporting this grain and the individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from this criminal scheme,” he said. He added that Ukraine would coordinate with European partners to include those involved in broader sanctions frameworks. The dispute follows a sharp public exchange between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. Sybiha warned that Russia’s “illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain” should not be allowed to harm ties between the countries, but said it was “difficult to understand Israel’s lack of appropriate response” after a previous shipment allegedly reached Haifa. He cautioned that the arrival of another vessel could further damage relations and confirmed that Ukraine had summoned Israel’s ambassador to present a formal protest and demand action. Sa’ar pushed back, saying the accusations were unsubstantiated and criticizing Kyiv for raising the issue publicly. “Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media,” he said, adding that “allegations are not evidence” and that the matter would be reviewed in accordance with Israeli law. The exchange underscores growing friction between the two countries as Kyiv signals it is prepared to escalate the issue through sanctions and diplomatic channels.’ (4)

Basically, Zelensky is upset at Israel’s sheer duplicity – only because it weakens his position not because he cares one jot about the Ukrainian people - while also grandstanding as ‘a great statesman’ when in fact he is simply a jewish satrap and as such he appears to be dissatisfied with his subordinate position in the international judeocracy and misread political reality to the effect that he has the ability to go against the wishes of the metaphorical Elders of Zion who rule the United States and Europe in Israel’s name.

This is clearly not the case because Zelensky is a mere jewish satrap not a metaphorical Elder of Zion, but he has nevertheless managed to delude himself that he is now an Elder of Zion not a mere satrap.

This small crisis in the unaversive of the judeocracy has ironically been triggered by Zelensky as something of a last resource since as the BBC relate:

‘Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “another vessel” carrying grain “stolen by Russia” had arrived at a port in Israel and was preparing to unload. He said Israeli authorities “cannot be unaware” of what cargo was inside vessels arriving at their country’s ports, and warned that their failure to prevent the grain shipments was undermining bilateral relations. Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, said it rejected such “Twitter diplomacy” and that the Ukrainian government had not provided evidence in support of its claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that he “would rather not comment on this in any way or get involved in this matter”. Russia has previously denied that it is stealing Ukrainian grain. The row between Ukraine and Israel erupted after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that four vessels loaded with grain from occupied Ukraine had been unloaded in Israel so far this year, external. Another vessel with a suspected cargo of such grain reached Haifa Bay on Sunday morning and was waiting its turn to enter the port, the paper reported. On Monday night, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, external that his office had summoned the Israeli ambassador in Kyiv to protest against what he described as “Israel’s lack of appropriate response to Ukraine’s legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa”. “Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations,” he added. Saar hit back swiftly, telling his counterpart that diplomatic relations between friendly nations were not conducted online or in the media.’ (5)

Put another way: this shipment by Russia of grain from areas of Ukraine under Russian rule to Israel was not the first or the second but rather has is merely ‘the latest’ in a series of such shipments that Israel is benefiting from at the cost of both the Ukrainian as well as the Russian people.

In essence what we can see is a quasi-repeat of the Holodomor in that once again Ukraine is being stripped of her grain to feed jewish rather than Ukrainian or Russian mouths, but rather than having that grain shipped to jews in Moscow this time; it is to jews in Tel Aviv.

History doesn’t quite go in circles, but it often rhymes.

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References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-873913

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-has-higher-cost-of-living-than-wealthier-european-nations-study-shows/; https://oecdecoscope.blog/2025/04/02/why-is-life-so-expensive-in-israel/

(3) https://www.dw.com/en/why-ukraine-and-israel-are-arguing-over-grain/a-77018771

(4) https://unitedwithisrael.org/ukraine-threatens-israel-with-sanctions-over-stolen-grain/

(5) https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqjplqgd1r2o