Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
Jun 1

"It tastes so much better when its stolen. "

Said by every kike on earth.

Reply
Share
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

if i do not steal it, someone else will steal it.

that grain however was sown by the farmers that had tilled the ground it grew on since forever, was cared for by them and was harvested by them.

selensky just hates the fact that he could not lay his hands on it.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture