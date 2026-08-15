Recently when I was doing research into the farcical ‘Holocaust’ claim made in 1945 that the Germans threw jews into cement/concrete mixers alive at Dachau. I stumbled across a mention of something very different in the local Australian newspaper ‘The Courier-Mail’ that was published in the city of Brisbane; namely a jewish criminal named Israel Guinsberg who was busy stealing things, buying stolen goods and also re-selling them to the highest bidder for a profit while Australian soldiers were away fighting the Axis powers.

As such then Guinsberg is typical for jews given that knowingly buying and selling stolen goods is an extremely common jewish criminal activity historically (and probably also currently). (1) Examples are not hard to come by such as Fredericka ‘Ma’ Mandelbaum – the Queen of the New York underworld - (2) and Adam Worth; who was Mandelbaum’s opposite number in London. (3)

In Guinsberg’s case we read in ‘The Courier-Mail’ for 18th October 1945 how:

‘A CRIMINAL Court jury found Israel Guinsberg, 49, fruit merchant, not guilty yesterday of having stolen two rolls of clan tartan material belonging to Thomas Brown and Sons, Ltd., but guilty of having received the material which he knew had been stolen. Guinsberg denied each charge. It was alleged that either offence took place at Brisbane between September 10 last year and June 8 this year. Mr. Acting Justice Matthews postponed judgment until certain questions of law raised at the trial had been decided by the Criminal Appeal Court. He admitted Guinsberg to bail on his own bond of £100 with two sureties of £100 each, conditional upon his appearing before the Court on November 18 next to receive judgment. When the Crown case closed on Tuesday Mr. W. E. Green (for Guinsberg) asked his Honour to direct the jury to return a verdict of not guilty. He claimed that the prosecution had not proved that either of the alleged offences had been committed in Queensland and that the prosecution had not proved that the goods were the property of Thomas Brown and Sons. Ltd. Law Questions Raised Mr. Green submitted further yesterday that four sections of the Criminal Code were not applicable in this case. His Honour decided to let the case go to the jury. Mr. Green asked that the questions he had raised should be reserved for consideration by the Criminal Appeal Court. His Honor: I will do that. After the jury’s verdict had been given. Mr. Green asked his Honour to state a case under section 668 of the code for the Criminal Appeal Court; to postpone judgment; and to admit Guinsberg to bail pending determination of the law questions raised. The Crown Prosecutor (Mr. J. A. Sheehy) said that Guinsberg lived in Brisbane. He had been engaged in the fruit business since he was aged 13. Mr. Green said that Guinsberg was a returned soldier of the last war. He was appointed a member of the Apple and Pear Board by the Government, and that showed that he was a person of some standing in the community.’ (4)

In essence then Guinsberg had someone finagled himself onto the Apple and Pear Board – which oversaw the production, storage and sale of… you guessed it… apples and pears in wartime as well as peacetime Australia – and was able to use that connection to suggest he was a ‘man of civic responsibility’ despite being caught with two rolls of clan tartan that had been filched by thieves from Thomas Brown and Sons and then sold on to Guinsberg for a fraction of their real value and then Guinsberg was trying to re-sell them – acting as what police and criminals call a ‘fence’ – to the public as legally-acquired at around the market value; thus netting himself a substantial profit.

We can see how Guinsberg and his lawyer were desperately throwing legal technicalities at the prosecuting Australian authorities and were largely getting no-where. This was probably in large part because… well… Guinsberg had form for doing just this.

Since we read in a different local Brisbane newspaper called ‘Truth’ in its issue for 5th August 1945 how:

‘Brother of Harry Guinsberg, Israel Guinsberg, of Lutwyche road, Windsor, was fined in Brisbane Summons Court last week, a total of £100 on three charges of having American Army goods in his possession without lawful authority. The goods included 66,800 cigarettes. Constable R. D. Hunt of the C.I.B. said that Guinsberg, asked if the goods were his property, replied, “I own it all, with the exception of the cloth which belongs to my brother, Guinsberg.” Defend, it was also alleged, said that he bought the goods from American soldiers and sailors! Mr. M. V. Fogarty, prosecuting for the Commonwealth, described the case as “the most serious to come before a Queensland court or in the knowledge of the department.” Charges against Guinsberg were of having had in his possession various property belong to the armed forces of the American government in Australia.’ (5)

In essence Guinsberg was successfully prosecuted for the exact same offence around a year earlier; this time he wasn’t found with two rolls of stolen clan tartan cloth, but rather in possession of 66,800 cigarettes – a heavily rationed good in wartime Australia – that he had somehow ‘acquired’ from the US army probably via corrupt quartermasters.

That the Australian authorities didn’t believe Guinsberg’s excuses about how ‘he didn’t know’ the goods that he was possession of – and trying to sell to the Australian public (probably in part on the black market; thus, ensuring higher prices and even greater profits) – is shown by the fact that Guinsberg died suddenly on 4th September 1946 while being forced to engage in hard labour on Numindah Prison Farm (the exertion of actually working presumably quickly killed him).

We know this from a short article in ‘The Daily News’ of Perth on 5th September 1946 which states: ‘‘Receiver’ Dies at Prison Farm Brisbane, Thurs – A prisoner died suddenly at Numindah Prison Farm yesterday. He was Israel Guisenberg (49), who was serving a sentence of two years’ hard labour for having received two rolls of cloth which he knew to be stolen.’ (6)

Guinsberg was quickly laid to rest – as is jewish burial custom – on 6th September 1946 at Toowong Cemetery in Brisbane. (7)

Nothing of value to Australia – or the world in general – was lost and the world was a little bit brighter for Guinsberg’s death almost as soon as he was forced to actually… well… work for his daily bread.

All that remains for me is to point out that Guinsberg also looked – rather amusingly – like a jew from Fips cartoon in Julius Streicher’s ‘Der Sturmer’ since ‘Truth’ printed a photo of him in their article.

He looked like this: (8)

He rather aptly looks like Satan himself: no?

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References

(1) On this cf. Betty Nagar, 1992, ‘Jewish Pedlars and Hawkers 1740-1940’, 1st Edition, Porphyrogenitus: Camberley; also see Andrew Heinze, 1990, ‘Adapting to Abundance: Jewish Immigrants, Mass Consumption, and the Search for American Identity’, 1st Edition, Columbia University Press: New York, pp. 195-200

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/fredericka-ma-mandelbaum-jewish-supercriminal

(3) On Worth cf. Ben Macintyre, 2012, [1997], ‘The Napoleon of Crime: The Life and Times of Adam Worth, The Real Moriarty’, 1st Edition, Harper Press: London

(4) The Courier-Mail (Brisbane, Queensland), 18th October 1945, p. 5

(5) Truth (Brisbane, Queensland), 5th August 1945, p. 19

(6) The Daily News (Perth, Western Australia), 5th September 1946, p. 1

(7) https://brisbane.discovereverafter.com/profile/31865087

(8) Truth (Brisbane, Queensland), 5th August 1945, p. 19