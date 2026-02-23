On 4th February 2026 the British left-wing newspaper ‘The Guardian’ ran an expose concerning Israel’s (intentional) partial destruction of a British and Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Gaza City in the Gaza strip. This is a particularly horrific charge largely because military cemeteries are generally deliberately avoided in modern conflicts out of respect for the dead and this is especially true if they are foreign military cemeteries.

‘The Guardian’ relates how:

‘Israeli forces have bulldozed part of a Gaza cemetery containing the war graves of dozens of British, Australian and other allied soldiers killed in the first and second world wars, satellite imagery and witness testimony reveal. Satellite imagery of the Gaza war cemetery in al-Tuffah, a district of Gaza City, shows extensive earthworks in the southernmost corner of the graveyard. Bomb craters can be seen around the cemetery, but in this area the destruction appears to have been more systematic. Rows of gravestones have been removed, the topsoil has been churned up and a substantial earth berm can be seen running across the middle of the affected area. It is of a size that suggests the use of heavy equipment. There was no sign of the earthworks in March last year, but they are clearly visible in a satellite picture from 8 August. The disturbed area is even more apparent in an image of the cemetery from 13 December. Vegetation has regrown among the ranks of gravestones covering the rest of the cemetery, but the southwestern corner remains bare, with the earth berm casting a substantial shadow over the sandy soil. Essam Jaradah, the graveyard’s former caretaker, whose home is close by, said: “Two bulldozing operations took place at the cemetery. The first bulldozing occurred outside the cemetery walls, extending approximately 12 metres around all sides of the cemetery. These areas were entirely planted with olive trees. “Later on, an area of slightly less than 1 dunum [1,000 sq metres] was bulldozed inside the cemetery walls, specifically in the corner of the cemetery, which contains graves of Australian soldiers. The bulldozing covered the area from the bench where foreign visitors used to sit up to the memorial monument. Bulldozers also created sand mounds that were used as earth barriers. “I witnessed this bulldozing after the Israeli army withdrew from the area, around late April or early May.”’ (1)

Now ‘The Guardian’ is quite clear here in that it would be one thing if it were ‘combat damage’ – for lack of a better term – and that the problem was just that the fighting had spread to the cemetery as while regrettable; everyone recognises this is likely just force majeure due to the situation not intentional damage. This occurred in 2008 during the Israeli invasion of Gaza of that year called ‘Operation Cast Lead’. (2)

What makes this instance different is the fact that the IDF bulldozer was used to destroy a large section of the cemetery including flattening several sections of British war graves from the First World War, Australian and New Zealander war graves from the Second World War and the entire section of Canadian war graves from when Canadian troops were performing United Nations peacekeeping duties in the area during the 1950s and 1960s.

As ‘The Guardian’ explains:

‘The satellite photos show the extent of the destruction to be even greater. There is no visible trace left of a plot just outside the main cemetery set aside for Canadian UN peacekeepers. Inside the main graveyard two whole sections of graves have been razed, of more than 100 allied soldiers killed in the second world war, the majority of them Australians, with a few British and Polish service personnel. Most had been stationed in Palestine, as it was then, with some serving in field hospitals in Gaza. Four sections of the dead from the first world war have also been flattened.’ (3)

It is worth reproducing this helpful graphic to explain the extent of the damage: (4)

This isn’t the first time this has occurred either since in 2006 the IDF also flattened six British war graves with a bulldozer using basically the same excuse (‘they were fighting Palestinian militants there’). (5) The problem this time is that the cemetery’s gardener – who is the third of his family to be the gardener (they’ve been taking care of the cemetery for circa 45 years) - has testified that the IDF’s bulldozer turned up after Israeli forces withdrew from the area in late April/early May 2025.

We can see this in the annotated mapped helpfully provided by ‘The Guardian’: (6)

Naturally ‘The Guardian’ put the ‘so what happened?’ question to the IDF and got a typically evasive answer:

‘After being shown satellite images of the cemetery, the Israel Defense Forces said it had been forced to take defensive measures in the heat of battle. “At the relevant time, the area in question was an active combat zone,” an army spokesperson said. “During IDF operations in the area, terrorists attempted to attack IDF troops and took cover in structures close to the cemetery. In response, to ensure the safety of IDF troops operating on the ground, operational measures were taken in the area to neutralise identified threats.” The spokesperson added: “We emphasise that underground terrorist infrastructure was identified within the cemetery and in its surrounding area, which the IDF located and dismantled. IDF activity in sensitive areas is approved by senior ranks in the army and handled with the required sensitivity needed.”’ (7)

So put another way: the Israelis bulldozed a British and Commonwealth graveyard – which they knew was such – with the authority of ‘senior ranks’ in the IDF because of non-specific ‘terrorist tunnels’ that they claim were under it – the classic go-to Israeli excuse about why they’ve done something horrific like bomb a hospital – but then Israel modified this story as it is (obviously) horrible PR with the pro-Israel Australian news outlet SBS doing damage control by stating:

‘Israel has acknowledged it damaged the site and said it happened while the site was part of an active combat zone. Media reported Israel had bulldozed parts of the site, which it did not explicitly confirm.’ (8)

We already know – per ‘The Guardian’ – that the area was not part of an ‘active combat zone’ at the time as the Israelis had withdrawn their forces at the time and the damage from the bulldozer occurred several weeks (23rd to 28th July 2025) after this happened (late April/early May 2025) suggesting that the Israelis knew precisely what they were doing or one of their gentile-hating jewish bulldozer operators decided to destroy the ‘graves of the goyim’ while they were ‘destroying terror tunnels’ as the Israeli destruction of Palestinian cemeteries is commonplace. (9) Then the IDF decided to cover it up by walking back their own previous claims and/or claiming it had ‘received senior approval’.

It also appears that the Commonwealth War Graves Commission has been covering from Israel since SBS also reports how:

‘Pocock read aloud an email he had received from a constituent who said her father was a World War Two soldier buried at the Gaza cemetery. “My family is distressed and angry, as we were led to believe by the [Commonwealth] War Graves Commission that very few Australian people’s graves had been affected,” Pocock repeated. “I’m also distressed that the Australian government has very lately invited the president of Israel to Australia when our soldiers’ graves have been desecrated by the Israeli Defence Force.”’ (10)

And even the avidly pro-Israel ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ is outraged – no doubt to keep them from seeming too Israel First, Australia Last – has called for Israel to pay to restore the cemetery it has partially destroyed – which to be fair would be the least they could do – as an act of good faith (11) while the Australia government has decided that Australian taxpayers should pay for it not Israeli taxpayers. (12)

While Canada (13) and New Zealand (14) are ‘investigating’ the situation which is code for some desperate backdoor diplomacy by going cap in hand to the Israeli government asking them to please restore the cemetery lest their increasingly anti-Semitic and jew-wise populations become ever more restive.

Indeed, slavishly pro-jewish ‘British media’ like ‘GB News’ even tried to claim that it was ‘Hamas’ fault’ (15) while the British government has largely been silent on the issue.

In truth this is just another illustration of both Israel’s soft power and influence as if this had happened half a century ago Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth would have responded strongly and demanded Israel right its wrong and deal with it somewhat appropriately where-as today Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth are behaving like deferential cravens to a postage stamp terrorist state that likely couldn’t even take them on in a war.

Western civilization needs to find its old spirit and remind Israel and the jews who is in charge by proverbially smacking them round the head.

