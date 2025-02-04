I thought I’d write a brief follow up on the alleged Sarin attack that was blamed on then President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and used by the first Trump administration as the reason for launching 59 tomahawk missile strikes on the SAA in 2017.

Interestingly it has come out in the wash that the sceptics about the so-called ‘intelligence’ were correct. (1) Theodore Postel of MIT - an expert on missile technology - has pointed out in detail that not only was the evidence released by the first Trump administration as justification for this strike false but actually contradicts Russian counterclaims that the SAA had accidentally hit a Syrian rebel arms dump which happened to be storing Sarin gas.

Postel points out that the evidence suggests that this was an explosion triggered by ground forces not dispersed or triggered by an airstrike. (2)

Now – if this was a false flag gas attack performed by so-called ‘Syrian rebels’ as was the case with the Ghouta attack in the summer of 2013 – (3) then it stands to reason that there must be some people in positions of power and authority with a reason to push the nonsensical idea that President Assad was responsible and thus ‘the US needed to topple Assad now’.

As Uri Avnery pointed out; those people are the ones with links to the Sunni Arab Gulf States, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel. (4) All of which were extremely worried about the growing ability of Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah to project military power as well as train their forces in the furnace of a prolonged civil war at the time. (5)

Of these it was Israel that was been leading the charge with both its media – which has a very close relationship with the Mossad – (6) and officialdom beating the drum for an US invasion of Syria based on a so-called ‘moral imperative’ to stop the use of chemical weapons. (7)

It was also the agents of Israel – specifically President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – who were pushing this policy proposition in Washington (8) supported by the old guard of slavish pro-Israel chicken-hawk fanatics like Lindsey Graham. (9)

What can I tell you, but that the jews love to start wars in which others fight and die for them.

