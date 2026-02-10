Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
1h

I have read an assertion that Blair is in fact an illegitimate Rothschild. I have not investigated the assertion, but it wouldn't surprise me.

Reply
Share
J Guti's avatar
J Guti
9h

Even worse, hes a shabbos-goy traitor.

"If I had but one bullet and were faced by both an enemy and a traitor, I would let the traitor have it." - Corneliu Codreanu

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture