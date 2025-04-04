As I have previously covered the strong links between former British Prime Minister Theresa May - who was in power from 2016 to 2019 - and the jews as well as the Israel Lobby; (1) I thought it would apposite to put to rest the various discussions as to whether May has any jewish ancestry or not.

Now we already know that the Israeli and jewish media veritably gushed with praise for May. (2) This is in addition to the fact that David Cameron - May’s predecessor as British Prime Minister - mentioned and made political capital his jewish ancestry not infrequently during in his career and time in office. (3)

Therefore it is clearly in our interest to know just where Theresa May comes from.

Fortunately this question has already been the subject of a detailed 2013 article by Roy Stockdill, (4) which was then heavily plagiarized in 2015 by a jewish journalist – Geoffrey Levy – in an article for the Daily Mail. (5)

Stockdill’s research on the basis of the documentary records demonstrated that May – born Theresa Brasier – was born to an Anglican priest by the name of Hubert Brasier and his wife Zaidee Barnes.

Hubert Brasier was born on 20th August 1917 to Tom Brasier - a clerk and decorated soldier - and his wife Amy Patterson (formerly a maid) in Wandsworth, London. The pair had been married in an Independent Chapel (read: Presbyterian) in Fareham in Hampshire on 25th September 1909.

Zaidee Barnes was born in 1928 to Reginald Barnes - a shoe maker - and Violet Welland (a former nursery maid) in Reading.

The strange Christian name of May’s mother Zaidee has caused some speculation that May has some jewish ancestry in her family tree. (6) In addition to the claim made by the ‘Times of Israel’ that her mother’s Christian name indicates a special familial attachment to the jewish people. (7)

Neither of these assertions is true and the explanation of this choice of Christian name is rather more prosaic. Since in reality May’s grandmother Violet Welland chose it, because she was highly religious and Zaidee was the name of Abraham’s wife in the Old Testament. (7)

Simply put: Theresa May isn’t jewish and nor do her family appear to have had a special love of the jewish people.

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/theresa-may-the-jews-and-israel

(2) For example: http://www.timesofisrael.com/theresa-may-jews-and-israel-6-connections/; http://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-1.730343; http://www.thejc.com/comment-and-debate/analysis/160210/what-prime-minister-theresa-may-could-mean-british-jews

(3) http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/israel/10692757/David-Cameron-speaks-of-Jewish-ancestors-including-great-great-grandfather-and-Yiddish-novelist.html; http://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/illustrious-jewish-roots-of-tory-leader-revealed

(4) https://blog.findmypast.co.uk/famous-family-trees-theresa-may-1406260824.html

(5) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2966138/Revealed-Theresa-s-grannies-domestic-servants-Astonishing-Inspiring-Home-Secretary-s-family-went-Downstairs-Upstairs-two-generations.html

(6) Ibid.

(7) http://www.timesofisrael.com/theresa-may-jews-and-israel-6-connections/

(8) http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2966138/Revealed-Theresa-s-grannies-domestic-servants-Astonishing-Inspiring-Home-Secretary-s-family-went-Downstairs-Upstairs-two-generations.html; http://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=11666982