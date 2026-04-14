Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
19h

So, this "baby" was born in a "Gas Chamber" filled with cyanide gas, and survived? I'm gonna call BS on this fairy tale. The deeper you dig, the more ridiculous the stories become.

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višnja's avatar
višnja
1d

hahahaha bloody hell, you can't make this s... up

They are completely deranged, demonically possessed lowest kind of empty vessels

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