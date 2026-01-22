Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
2h

I think you should write a book someday (or compilations from your Substack articles) debunking the many falsehoods claimed regarding and related to NatSoc Germany and the individuals within.

Excellent stuff.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture