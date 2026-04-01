Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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J Guti's avatar
J Guti
6d

Pure projection, the only people that actually believe in a master or "chosen race" are the judeo-satanists.

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saoirse's avatar
saoirse
5d

In contrast to this splendid, most detailed analysis, the holohoaxers spew emotional, knee-jerk disinformation which, due to the jewish monopoly of all media and educational institutions, maintains a foothold on a mountain of cultivated ignorance.

The irony behind the 'Natzees as master race' accusation is that the tribe that accuses brazenly considers itself as "the chosen" while referring to all others as sub-human cattle. Only jews could concoct such blatant transference onto another group!

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