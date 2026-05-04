Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
2d

Most interesting. Well done! x

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Richard88Wagner's avatar
Richard88Wagner
2d

Now this was good. Insane how so many works couldn't get the citation so it isn't I have to come across it on a flipping X account's post to get it, and luckily even an archival website link that one can look at the document and its surrounding pages.

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