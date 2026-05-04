Is the Adolf Hitler ‘I cannot live if one Jew is left’ Quote Real?’
Back in June 2024 former Israeli MK and a leading figure on the Israeli radical right Moshe Feiglin referenced an alleged quote from Adolf Hitler as a rhetorical justification for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip by Israel during an appearance on Israel’s Channel 12 news. (1)
The quote attributed to Hitler by Feiglin was:
‘I cannot live if one Jew is left.’ (2)
An alternative translation – the original comment was made in modern Hebrew – is given as:
‘I cannot live in this world if there is one Jew left in it.’ (3)
Feiglin didn’t cite where he got this alleged quote from Adolf Hitler and I cannot find anything like it in ‘Mein Kampf’ or any of Hitler’s numerous articles and speeches that are reproduced in Hitler’s collected works (aka Domarus).
Nor am I the only one. (4)
So, no this isn’t an actual Hitler quote at all, but rather what I think Feiglin was doing here was being rhetorical and he didn’t actually mean to imply Hitler actually said those words – to my knowledge and that of others Hitler never said anything of the kind – but rather he is simply being metaphorical and what he is trying to say was:
‘If you believe the traditional Holocaust narrative to be true then Hitler must have said this to himself and therefore we must say this to ourselves’.
References
(1) https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/former-israeli-mp-invokes-hitler-call-expel-gazas-islamo-nazi-population; https://www.palestinechronicle.com/hebrew-gaza-israeli-politician-quotes-hitler-while-discussing-war-video/
(2) https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/former-israeli-mp-invokes-hitler-call-expel-gazas-islamo-nazi-population; https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-06-16/ty-article/former-israeli-mk-quotes-hitler-while-discussing-gaza-war/00000190-224f-d231-a1b2-e65f76fe0000
(3) https://www.palestinechronicle.com/hebrew-gaza-israeli-politician-quotes-hitler-while-discussing-war-video/
(4) https://skeptics.stackexchange.com/questions/57063/did-hitler-say-i-cannot-live-if-one-jew-is-left
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We have castrated society through fear and intimidation. Its manhood exists only in combination with a feminine outward appearance. Being so neutered, the populace has become docile and easily ruled. As all geldings in nature, their thoughts are not involved with the concerns of the future and their posterity, but only with the present toil and the next meal. Harold Wallace Rosenthal
We are the necessary element since we expend nothing. Management can create its own capital -- the profits. Its business would grow and profits increase. Labor would prosper as well, while the price of the product would remain constant, the prosperity of industry, labor and management would continually increase. We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)
It is a reality that we have complete control of organized Christianity. Almost anywhere, completely. We 'Jews' must become lawyers so we could control and strangle the courts, we should become teachers and leaders in all the churches. Harold Wallace Rosenthal
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Harold Wallace Rosenthal
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